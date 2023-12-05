Europe UWB Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market Forecasts to 2031 - Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Location System Applications in Vehicles

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe UWB Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $29.5 million in 2022, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.72% and reach $118.7 million by 2031. Automakers in Europe are prioritizing the integration of car access based on ultra-wideband technology in their forthcoming models, a response to the growing worldwide awareness and increased usage of this technology in developed nations.
Prominent automobile manufacturers, like Mercedes, BMW, General Motors, and others, have already started offering car access systems that utilize ultra-wideband technology in recent times. In the near future, it is expected that market expansion will be driven by original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs) change in focus towards the development of vehicle access controls using ultra-wideband technology.
Europe is home to four of the top ten automotive manufacturers in the world and has a dominant position in the global automotive value chain. Rising automotive production and competent performance of the domestic market in recent years, along with a high awareness level of telematics and connected vehicles, have resulted in the stable growth of the ultra-wideband technology-based vehicle access control market in the region.
Market Introduction
The vehicle access control market driven by ultra-wideband technology is expected to have a significant impact on both the European automotive industry and the overall economy. When it comes to providing more convenient and safe car entry, these solutions could be a major differentiator for automakers looking to improve the user experience. We predict that European automakers will invest significantly more in ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which will result in a greater use of UWB systems in automobiles. Compared to conventional keyless entry systems, ultra-wideband technology provides a better level of protection since its sophisticated security features make it difficult to intercept or jam UWB signals. It is anticipated that the use of UWB-based vehicle access control systems will lessen the number of cases involving car theft.
Report Scope
- Segmentation by vehicle type, authentication type, component type, and by frequency range provided in the report
- Analysis of business drivers and challenges of the Europe Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market
- Detailed analysis of Ultra-Wideband Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control Market for Germany, France and Italy
- A detailed company profile comprising established players
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
Some of the prominent names established in this market are:
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- BMW Group
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo
- Sirin Software
Case Study Analysis
- UWB Technology-Based Digital Keys for Secured Vehicles Access
- BMW Digital Key Plus
- Continental Key as a Service (CKaaS)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Technology-Based Vehicle Access Control: Overview
1.1.2 Trends: Current and Future
1.1.2.1 Deployment of UWB Technology in Automotive Applications
1.1.2.2 Emergence of Various Technologies, Such as 5G and AI
1.1.2.3 Rising Investments in Automobile Industry
1.1.3 Comparison of UWB and Other Positioning Technologies
1.1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.1.4.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies
1.1.4.2 Government Programs and Initiatives
1.1.4.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities
1.1.5 Supply Chain Network
1.1.6 Technology Roadmap
1.1.7 Key Patent Mapping
1.1.8 Other Emerging Ultra-Wideband Applications
1.2 Case Study
1.3 Business Dynamics
1.3.1 Business Drivers
1.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Applications in Vehicle
1.3.1.2 Growing Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Automotive Applications
1.3.2 Business Challenges
1.3.2.1 Risk of Cyber Attacks
1.3.2.2 Spectrum Expansion for New Applications
1.3.3 Business Strategies
1.3.4 Corporate Strategies
1.3.5 Business Opportunities
1.3.5.1 Growing Demand for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
1.3.5.2 Future Potential of 5G and Artificial Intelligence
