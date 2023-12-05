UPCX Plans to Recruit Test Users for "UPCX DEX"

Singapore, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPCX Team announces its closed Beta testing plan for its decentralized exchange, UPCX DEX. This exciting development is expected to fundamentally change the way digital assets are exchanged globally. Before the anticipated official launch in May 2024, UPCX is inviting interested users to participate in its early testing phase.



UPCX DEX is designed for the convenient conversion of a variety of digital assets, enabling timely, accurate, and cost-efficient transactions. Test users participating in the closed beta test will have a unique opportunity to:

- Trade and swap "UPC" and "User Issued Assets (UIA)" on the testnet. ("UPC" is the governance token of UPCX, and "UIA" are digital tokens created and managed by users or organizations within the UPCX ecosystem).

- View transaction history and details through the UPCX block explorer.

This closed beta test represents a crucial step in UPCX's ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding user needs. Feedback and insights gained from these preliminary users will play a vital role in enhancing the services and functionalities of UPCX DEX, ensuring its optimal tuning upon formal launch.



UPCX DEX is more than just a trading system; it's a key component of the UPCX ecosystem designed to make financial transactions more efficient and multifunctional. By integrating a fully-featured DEX, UPCX will reshape the landscape of digital asset exchanges, offering users unprecedented control over their digital assets and sparking a new wave of financial inclusivity and accessibility.



Details about the specifics of the test and the recruitment period will be announced soon. UPCX encourages all interested parties to stay tuned to the official website, as well as these upcoming announcements, and invites them to be part of this groundbreaking development.



Moreover, it's noteworthy that UPCX's governance token has already been listed in a UPC/USDT trading pair on the MEXC exchange. Recently, the market's positive response to UPCX has been reflected in the trading activity of its governance token UPC, which has experienced significant volatility, with increases at times exceeding 430% within the past week. This volatility reflects the market's enthusiastic response to UPCX's recent technical developments and innovations in decentralized exchange, the creation and management of User Issued Assets (UIA), and block explorer. These innovations no doubt increase the appeal and value of UPC, and to some extent influence its market performance. This market feedback further proves the activity of the UPCX community and its potential for continuous innovation and development.



About UPCX

UPCX is an innovative open-source payment system that makes use of high-speed blockchain technology. UPCX is particularly suited for payments and financial services, offering performance and scalability beyond current market demands, on par with credit cards and mobile payments.



