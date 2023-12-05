Prime Mining Clarifies Trading Halt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) confirms that trading in its common shares was halted at the open of markets in connection with its previously announced graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The graduation has been completed as planned, and concurrently it was expected that the Company would be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and trading would commence on the TSX as of the open of markets.



As a result of a delay in its coordination with the TSX, the TSXV delisting was not completed concurrently by the TSXV and cannot be completed until after the close of markets today. Following the close of markets today, the TSXV delisting will be completed, and trading is expected to begin on the TSX at the open of markets on December 6, 2023 under the existing ticker symbol “PRYM”.

At this time, the Company confirms that it is not aware of any undisclosed material concerning its affairs. For further information regarding the graduation, readers are encouraged to review the news release issued by the Company on November 29, 2023.

About Prime Mining

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The Company has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership. Prime is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.

