EH INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the EHang Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) publicly traded securities between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until February 2, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the EHang class action lawsuit. Captioned Pujo v. EHang Holdings Limited, No. 23-cv-10165 (C.D. Cal.), the EHang class action lawsuit charges EHang and certain of its top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: EHang describes itself as an autonomous aerial vehicle technology company.

The EHang class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; and (ii) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders.

The EHang class action lawsuit further alleges that on November 7, 2023 Hindenburg Research released a report entitled “EHang: Hollow Order Book And Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last In Line For Takeoff.” On this news, the price of EHang American Depository Shares declined by nearly 13%, the EHang class action lawsuit alleges.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired EHang publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the EHang class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the EHang class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the EHang class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the EHang class action lawsuit.

