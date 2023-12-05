Conway Confidential Shares 10 Luxury Holiday Gifts For Golfers To Help Improve Their Game

New York, NY, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is upon us. Conway Confidential, a leading luxury travel and lifestyle publication that exclusively covers luxury travel and leisure for the 1 Percent, shares the luxury gifts you can give a golfer in your life to improve their game:
- Rapsodo MLM2PRO Mobile Launch Monitor: The Rapsodo MLM2PRO Mobile Launch Monitor is a cutting-edge device that combines precision with portability, allowing golfers to analyze their swings and improve their game anywhere. Rapsodo uses enhanced sensors and optics to provide detailed swing-by-swing data on 13 different metrics with the MLM2PRO Mobile Launch Monitor.
- Hypervolt 2 Pro: Give the gift of fast recovery and improved performance with the Hypervolt 2 Pro massage device. Golfers of all skill levels can enjoy the targeted relief to alleviate muscle tension and soreness, and to increase mobility.
- CraftGen Golf Decanter Set: This Golf Decanter Set is meant to be displayed, as the liquor decanter was hand blown into the shape of a golf club and embedded with a real golf ball.
- FootJoy Men’s FJ Fuel Spikeless Golf Shoes: The breathable, lightweight FootJoy Men’s FJ Fuel Spikeless Golf Shoes provide a 100% waterproof design to keep you comfortable in all weather conditions. The full rounded-toe character with a slightly narrow heel brings added toe spring for an athletic profile.
- Club Glove Last Bag Large Pro: The Club Glove Last Bag Large Pro golf travel bag can comfortably fit a set of clubs in a standard-sized carrier, plus golf balls, shirts, shorts, towels and golf shoes. The bag can be customized with the golfer’s name or initials.
- Oakley Radar® EV Path® Sunglasses: Oakley’s top-of-the-line golf sunglasses are a game changer in lens technology, sun protection, comfort, style, and durability. Oakley’s innovative Prizm Golf lenses reveal the subtle changes and details in terrain and grass conditions to allow for a better game strategy, all while receiving 100% UV protection.
- Sack Parente Golf Series 02 DRAC Mallet Putter: The Sack Parente Golf Series 02 Mallet Putter is designed to mirror fangs with a U-shaped mouth. The putter aims to provide better balance, stability and a clearer feel on contact with the ball.
- Platypus Caddie Case: The Platypus Caddie Golf Case is a 10- by 5-inch zip-up case that holds the essentials such as your tees, golf gloves, ball markers, divot tools and more. You have the option to choose a right- or left-handed glove compartment for your personal needs.
- Accelerator Pro: The Accelerator Pro is an indoor putting green that improves your putting accuracy with its true-roll surface and a challenging up-slope. Hone in on your stroke, tempo and training.
- OOFOS Recovery Slide Sandal: The OOFOS Recovery Sandals promote circulation, reduce inflammation, and speed up the body’s natural recovery process. Tiger Woods has been spotted taking advantage of these cloud-like sandals on the course.
