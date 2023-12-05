Tidewater Utilities Announces Promotion

DOVER, Del., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidew a ter Utilities, Inc ., (Tidewater) a wholly owned subsidiary of Middlese x Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) has promoted John W. Eckeard to Senior Director – Distribution, effective December 15, 2023. Tidewater, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Southern Shores, provides water services to approximately 59,000 retail customers for residential, commercial and fire protection purposes in over 460 separate communities in Delaware.



Mr. Eckeard has served in various operating capacities during his more than 23 years with Tidewater and continues to assume an expanded scope of responsibilities in connection with the day-to-day management of Tidewater’s expanding water distribution system.

“John has demonstrated continued success in managing increasingly complex aspects of Tidewater’s operations. We’re grateful to acknowledge John’s management and operational successes and his continued contributions to this important element of our business,” said Bruce E. Patrick, Tidewater President.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, the company offers its expertise in the areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. The company is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to support the well-being of Delaware’s citizens, businesses, and natural resources.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider of life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, our long-term strategy and expectations, the status of our acquisition program, the impact of our acquisitions, the impact of current and projected rate requests and the impact of our capital program on our environmental compliance. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, the success of certain cost-containment initiatives, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment, availability and the cost of capital, the success of growth initiatives and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs

Middlesex Water Company

(732) 638-7549

www.middlesexwater.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f2afdff-0616-410f-ae63-f7cdbfeeac0f