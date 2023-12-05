ROCKING FOR MENTAL WELLNESS: BATTLE OF THE CORPORATE BANDS RETURNS!

CLEVELAND, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a seven-year hiatus, Battle Of The Corporate Bands -- a program that spurned numerous corporate office parks across the country to compete for rehearsal spaces for their afterwork band practices, and saw national TV performances from the winners on The Today Show and features in the Wall Street Journal -- returns to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The entry portal for submissions is now open at rockhall.com/ battleofcorpbands and closes on Jan 29, 2024.

The timeline for the program, which will conclude with the finals on Aug 3, 2024, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is as follows:

Jan 29 Deadline for submissions

Feb 12 Invitations sent for regional qualifiers (entry fees due Apr 12)

May 2024 Regional Competitions (2 TBD markets)

Aug 3 Finals at the RRHOF (entry fees due July 1)

The battle of the corporate band's competition showcases the social and economic benefits of recreational music programs within the workplace. In addition to fostering team-building and increased morale, research shows that the positive effects of workplace music programs extend far past the social sphere, improving employee wellness by reducing depression and reversing the human body’s response to stress at the DNA level.

Consequently, recreational music programs help companies save on costs related to employee stress and depression, which are estimated at $34 billion (about $100 per person in the US) annually — $11 billion for treatment, $11 billion in decreased productivity and $12 billion in absenteeism. Depression affects approximately 19 million people (about the population of New York), 70 percent of whom are in the workforce (Braun Consulting News).

The Battle of The Corporate Bands competition not only provides a platform for talented employees to showcase their musical abilities but also highlights the importance of incorporating recreational music programs in the workplace. By reducing stress and depression, these programs contribute to a healthier and more productive workforce, ultimately benefiting both employees and companies.

Companies interested in participating can visit rockhall.com/battleofcorpbands to submit their entries before the Jan 29 deadline. With the chance to perform at the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the opportunity to showcase their musical talents on a national stage, this competition promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved.

For more information and updates on the Battle of the Corporate Bands, please visit rockhall.com/battleofcorpbands.

