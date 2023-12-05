[Latest] Global Aircraft Lighting Market Size/Share Worth USD 1997.9 Million by 2032 at a 9.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Aircraft Lighting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Interior, Exterior), By Technology (LED, OLED, Traditional), By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, General Aviation), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Aircraft Lighting Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 820.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 912.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1997.9 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Aircraft Lighting Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Aviation Safety Enhancement: The aircraft lighting market experiences robust growth driven by the constant emphasis on enhancing aviation safety through advanced lighting technologies.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in LED and OLED technologies contribute to the development of energy-efficient, durable, and high-performance aircraft lighting solutions.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulatory standards for aircraft lighting, including visibility and anti-collision requirements, propel the adoption of compliant lighting systems, fostering market expansion.

Cabin Lighting Innovations: Integration of mood lighting, customizable ambient lighting, and ergonomic designs in cabin lighting systems enhances passenger experience, contributing to the market’s upward trajectory.

Energy-Efficient Solutions: The market sees a surge in demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, driven by environmental concerns and the industry’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Integration of Smart Lighting: The incorporation of smart lighting systems, including adaptive lighting controls and connectivity features, elevates the overall efficiency and operational capabilities of aircraft lighting.

LED Navigation Lights: The adoption of LED technology in navigation lights improves visibility, reduces energy consumption, and extends the operational life of lighting systems, stimulating market growth.

Exterior Lighting for Safety: High-performance exterior lighting, including landing lights and taxi lights, plays a pivotal role in ensuring safe aircraft operations, driving increased investments in this segment.

Interior Lighting Customization: Growing passenger expectations for a personalized in-flight experience fuel the demand for customizable interior lighting options, influencing market dynamics.

Military Aircraft Applications: The military aviation sector contributes significantly to the aircraft lighting market, with specialized lighting solutions designed for stealth, night vision compatibility, and tactical requirements.

Increased Air Travel: The resurgence of air travel post-pandemic amplifies the demand for cutting-edge aircraft lighting solutions, as airlines focus on modernizing their fleets for enhanced passenger satisfaction.

Maintenance and Retrofitting: Opportunities in the maintenance and retrofitting segment surge as airlines and operators seek to upgrade existing fleets with the latest lighting technologies to meet evolving industry standards.

Emergency Lighting Systems: The importance of reliable emergency lighting systems in ensuring passenger safety during critical situations propels investments in advanced emergency lighting solutions.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 912.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 1997.9 Million Million Market Size in 2022 USD 820.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Technology, Aircraft Type, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Aircraft Lighting Market : COVID-19 Analysis:

Operational Challenges: The pandemic posed operational challenges for the aviation industry, impacting aircraft manufacturing and leading to temporary disruptions in the supply chain for lighting components.

Cabin Sanitization Requirements: The emphasis on enhanced cabin sanitization and hygiene post-COVID-19 accelerates the adoption of antimicrobial materials in aircraft lighting, influencing product development.

Accelerated Digital Transformation: The aviation industry’s accelerated digital transformation post-pandemic includes the integration of smart lighting systems and touchless controls in response to evolving passenger preferences.

Adaptive Measures for Cost Savings: Airlines, in response to financial challenges, explore energy-efficient lighting solutions as part of broader cost-saving measures, influencing market trends.

Renewed Focus on Sustainability: The aviation industry’s renewed focus on sustainability post-COVID-19 fuels demand for environmentally friendly lighting technologies and green aviation initiatives.

Recovery in Commercial Aviation: The gradual recovery in commercial aviation post-pandemic drives the need for upgraded lighting systems to meet the changing expectations of passengers and regulatory requirements.

Collaboration for Innovation: Collaborations between aircraft manufacturers, lighting technology providers, and regulatory bodies become instrumental in driving innovative solutions for the evolving aviation landscape.

Remote Maintenance Solutions: The adoption of remote maintenance and monitoring solutions gains prominence, ensuring timely inspections and repairs of aircraft lighting systems in a contactless manner.

Integration of UV-C Technology: The incorporation of UV-C technology in aircraft lighting for disinfection purposes gains traction, aligning with the industry’s heightened focus on health and safety.

Continued Regulatory Adaptation: The post-pandemic period sees continued adaptation to evolving regulatory standards, influencing the development and implementation of advanced aircraft lighting solutions.

Airline Fleet Upgrades: As airlines invest in fleet upgrades to meet the demands of the recovering market, the aircraft lighting segment anticipates sustained growth driven by the need for state-of-the-art lighting systems.

Future-Ready Lighting Solutions: Investments in research and development are poised to result in future-ready aircraft lighting solutions, offering improved efficiency, durability, and adaptability to the evolving aviation landscape.

List of the prominent players in the Aircraft Lighting Market:

Honeywell International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

Cobham plc

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Astronics Corporation

Aveo Engineering Group

Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

STG Aerospace Limited

Bruce Aerospace

Whelen Engineering Company Inc.

Precise Flight Inc.

Beadlight Limited

Luminator Aerospace

Others

Browse the full “Aircraft Lighting Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Interior, Exterior), By Technology (LED, OLED, Traditional), By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, General Aviation), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/aircraft-lighting-market/

By Region:

North America: North America plays a leading role in the aircraft lighting market , driven by a robust aviation industry and technological innovation.

Europe: Europe is a significant contributor to the aircraft lighting market, with a focus on aviation safety and advancements in aerospace technology.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific emerges as a key player in the aircraft lighting market, fueled by the growing aviation sector and investments in infrastructure.

The Aircraft Lighting Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Interior

Exterior

By Technology

LED

OLED

Traditional

By Aircraft Type

Commercial

Military

General Aviation

By End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

