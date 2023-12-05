Robotic Lawn Mowers Market to Attract Revenues Worth USD 10.62 Billion by 2032 at 17.48% CAGR - Report by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market is expected to grow from USD 2.12 billion in 2022 to USD 10.62 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.48% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



A robotic lawn mower is an autonomous, self-propelled lawn care device designed to cut grass and maintain lawns without human intervention. These machines utilize advanced technologies, sensors, and artificial intelligence to effectively navigate and perform mowing tasks. Robotic lawnmowers work independently, and that implies they can navigate and move lawnmowers without direct human control. They follow pre-programmed schedules or use sensors and calculations to decide when and where to cut. Robotic lawnmowers are equipped with sharp blades or cutting discs that trim grass to a predetermined level. A few models have adjustable cutting heights for different grass types and preferences. Robotic lawnmowers offer several advantages, including labour savings, consistent lawn maintenance, and the ability to operate on a programmed schedule. They are especially appealing to homeowners looking for a hands-free solution to lawn care and those interested in integrating smart home technologies into their daily routines. Electric-controlled automated lawn mowers are generally peaceful compared with conventional internal combustion cutters, making them reasonable for operation during the day. A few models accompany rain sensors that distinguish wet circumstances and delay cutting until the grass is dry to avoid damage to the grass and the mower. Users can control and monitor robotic lawnmowers through remote control devices or smartphone apps. These apps allow for manual overrides, scheduling, and tracking mowing progress.



The upkeep and fixing costs related to robotic lawnmowers can be moderately high. Replacing parts, servicing the device, and keeping it in good working condition can add to the overall cost of ownership. Several robotic lawnmowers struggle with complex or uneven terrains, making them unsuitable for certain landscapes. This limitation reduces their applicability in areas with challenging lawn features. Robotic lawnmowers frequently work at slower speeds compared to traditional mowers. This can bring about longer cutting times, which may not be suitable for users seeking quick lawn maintenance.



Market Growth & Trends



Robotic lawnmowers were progressively being integrated into smart home ecosystems. Companies are creating apps and connectivity features that allow users to remotely control and monitor their robotic mowers via smartphones and voice assistants. This trend is improving the accommodation and appeal of robotic lawnmowers for tech-savvy consumers. Makers are putting resources into advanced navigation technologies, for example, GPS and LiDAR, to improve the precision and efficiency of robotic lawnmowers. These technologies helped the robots create detailed maps of the lawn for more accurate and systematic mowing patterns. Battery innovation will lead to longer runtimes and shorter charging periods for robotic lawnmowers. This permitted these gadgets to cover bigger grass areas and reduce operational interruptions. In addition to residential use, there was a growing interest in using robotic lawnmowers for commercial landscaping and maintenance. These machines are becoming viable options for businesses and institutions with large lawns and green spaces.



Key Findings



The type segment is divided into fully autonomous and semi- autonomous. In 2022, the fully autonomous segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of USD 1.23 billion.



The battery capacity segment is divided into up to 20V, 20V to 30V and more than 30V. In 2022, the 20V to 30V segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 42.51% and a market revenue of USD 0.90 billion.



The end user segment is divided into residential and commercial. In 2022, the residential segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58.25% and market revenue of USD 1.23 billion.



The sales channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. In 2022, the offline sales segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65% and a market revenue of USD 1.38 billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Robotic Lawn Mowers Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global robotic lawn mowers market, with a market share of around 35.81% and USD 0.76 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The Europe region is expected to have the largest market during the forecast period. The adoption of robotic lawnmowers is consistently expanding in Europe. Customers perceive the comfort and efficiency of these gadgets. Europe's strong focus on sustainability and environmental concerns is driving interest in robotic lawnmowers. These gadgets are calmer and produce fewer emissions compared to traditional gas-powered mowers. Progression in battery innovation is improving robotic lawnmowers' performance and run time. Lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common due to their higher energy density. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced artificial intelligence and navigation technologies to improve the efficiency and safety of robotic lawnmowers. These technologies helped the devices navigate complex landscapes and obstacles.



About the report:



The global robotic lawn mowers market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



