Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Announces the 2023 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards Winners

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE) unveiled the 2023 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards winners at an awards ceremony during DSE 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The awards program recognizes companies from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward.



David Drain, DSE Director of Event Programs said, “We were thrilled with the caliber of entries this year which are the epitome of excellence in digital and interactive technologies. We congratulate the winners on their achievements and thank our esteemed panel of judges.”

The winners:

Corporate Environments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Global Headquarters

Presented to: SNA Displays

Digital Out-of-Home

The Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown Los Angeles

Presented to: SNA Displays

Educational Environments

Innovating Seneca Multi-Campus Digital Transformation

Presented to: ICON

Entertainment & Recreation

Illuminarium Toronto

Presented to: Aligned Vision Group

Experiential Design & Planning

Katara Towers Parabolic LED Display

Presented to: Esprit Digital

Healthcare Environments

Mount Sinai Hospital Digital Donor Wall

Presented to: Envision

Hospitality

Grand Magic Hotel

Presented to: Moment Factory

Public Spaces

Visual Ecosystem - Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C

Presented to: Synect

Restaurants

District Tap Sports & Social TruView Video Wall

Presented to: Media Resources Inc.

Retail Environments

Hamad International Airport - Central Concourse C

Presented to: Esprit Digital

Transportation

Digital Journey of Surprises - Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A

Presented to: Moment Factory

Venues

David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, NYC

Presented to: AV&C and SiliconCore

Digital Signage Content of the Year

Katara Towers Parabolic LED Display

Presented to: Esprit Digital

The winning project involved the design, creation, and installation of a 60m high kaleidoscope. The project's goal was to recreate the symbolism of hospitality -- a coming together of people under a shared sky. One judge commented: “The merging of kinetic art with digital displays and immersive artistic content is stunning.”

Digital Signage Experience of the Year

Grand Magic Hotel

Presented to: Moment Factory

In this project, the experience begins the very moment guests pass through its dynamic revolving door, and step inside a themed lobby that envelops them in wonder. Fantastic architectural effects and illusions reveal surprises for guests to discover and provide a glimpse into the show-stopping moments to come.

One judge said, “The project represents a pinnacle of creativity and innovation in the digital signage field. The fusion of hospitality and entertainment, preserving natural light while creating a stunning multimedia experience, and encouraging social interaction sets it apart.”

The Emerging Talent Award

Presented to: Kiersten Gibson

Gibson started her career at Target and then joined Reach Media Network, steadily climbing the ranks to her current position as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing. She is also an active member of the Digital Signage Federation and has become a visible advocate for the industry.

The Trailblazer Award

Presented to: Jared Miller

With a master's from MIT, Miller has had stints at Intel, United Airlines, NCR, and AMB (owners of the Atlanta Falcons). In 2018, he joined Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. as executive vice president and chief operating officer of MSG Ventures, working on Sphere in Las Vegas. He now serves as executive vice president and chief information officer for Sphere Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

The judges for the DIZZIE Awards were provided by the Digital Signage Federation . They include:

Jason Ault, Co-Founder & COO, Coffman Media

Jonathan Brawn, Principal, Brawn Consulting

Toby Cohen, freelance journalist

Robert Edwards, Media Development Specialist, Lansing Community College

Peter Erickson, VP of Creative, Screenfeed

Jordan Feil, Global Director of Marketing, Navori Labs

Ignacio Fossati, Founder, Fossati PR

Sagar Gandhi, Co-Founder, Tetraloop

Kiersten Gibson, EVP, Sales & Marketing, Reach Media Network

Rodrick Glass, EVP, Sales & Business Development, Creative Realities, Inc.

Max Guerrero, Director, Product Management, Korbyt

Danny Hagen, Chief Revenue Officer, Wallboard

Michael Juarez, Senior Web/Media Developer, University of San Francisco

Justin Lachovsky, Director, Sales & Marketing, Telecine

Carrie McKenzie-Bush, Director of Marketing & Communications, Peerless-AV

Sherilyn McLain, VP Asset Management, Landmark Dividend

Cristina Miller, CEO, Intermedia Touch

Michelle Montazeri, Director, Digital Signage, Legrand AV

Kevin O'Neill, Vice President, Creative and Strategy, iGotcha Media

Jørn Olsen, Head of Customer Experience, ZetaDisplay

Jessica Rich, Curator and Producer, Moving Image Art LLC

Amanda Starr, Sr Director, Creative and Implementation Services, Creative Realities, Inc

Edward Tang, Senior Product Manager, Guest Experience, Space Needle / Chihuly Garden & Glass

Jim Vair, President, Capital Networks Limited

Beth Warren, SVP Marketing | Brand Strategy, Creative Realities Inc





