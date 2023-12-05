General Atomics Applauds Announcement of International Strategy to Commercialize Fusion Energy

San Diego, CA, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Atomics applauds the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announcement that the United States will pursue a global strategy to commercialize fusion energy. This plan will support broad international cooperation to develop fusion as a clean energy source for the next generation.

“The world is increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of fusion energy. International collaborations have played an important role in advancing fusion, and this strategy will ensure we continue to marshal the very best talent and capabilities across the globe as we address the remaining science and engineering challenges for commercializing fusion. As a longstanding partner of the U.S. Department of Energy, we look forward to continuing to support this effort as we work together to make fusion energy a reality,” said Dr. Anantha Krishnan, Senior Vice President, General Atomics Energy Group.

