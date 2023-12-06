Increasing Parents' Awareness and Focus on Health and Nutritional Needs of Infants Driving A2 Infant Formula Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A2 infant formula market is valued at US$ 834 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18% during the projection period, reaching a market value of US$ 1,704 million by 2033.



The A2 infant formula is made from milk containing only the A2 beta-casein protein, which is propelling the market’s growth. With rising emphasis on the use of A2 protein, the A2 infant formula has emerged as a healthier option compared to traditional formulas.

One of the key factors responsible for the expansion of the A2 infant formula industry is increasing parental awareness of the potential benefits of A2 milk for their infants. As parents actively look for healthier and more natural alternatives, they are also becoming more aware of the brand and variety of products available in the market.

With potential digestive benefits, A2 infant formula also serves as a source of essential nutrients for optimal infant growth and development. Manufacturers of A2 infant formula often emphasize the natural and organic aspects of their products, appealing to parents who prioritize wholesome and clean labels.

The higher cost of production and limited availability of A2 milk sources can result in higher prices for A2 infant formula compared to conventional formulas. This can pose a barrier for some price-sensitive consumers, limiting the market's reach.

“The A2 infant formula market is experiencing rapid growth globally, driven by increasing consumer awareness of potential health benefits of infant formula and rising demand for natural and healthier alternatives to conventional formulas. However, challenges such as higher production costs and limited availability may impact its widespread adoption.” - Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the A2 Infant Formula Market Report:

The United States market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 337.4 million by 2033, with an anticipated 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, product demand for the 0 to 6 months segment holds a dominant market share of 38% in 2023.

Germany’s market is projected to witness a year-on-year growth rate of 14%, reaching a valuation of US$ 165.3 million by 2033.

China is the leading producer of A2 infant formula in Asia and is estimated to follow a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions and mergers are beneficial for companies in terms of improving their product quality and expanding their market reach. This is because combining resources, expertise, and customer base can lead to access to new technology, distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and talent.

Similarly, launching new products can help businesses stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demands, allowing them to attract new customers and retain existing ones while increasing their market share. Major players in the baby food industry have introduced their own A2 infant formula products in response to the growing demand. This has led to increased competition and product innovation and development in the market.

Key Players Profiled in the A2 Infant Formula Market Report:

The A2 Milk Company

Synlait Milk

Bubs Australia Limited

Care A2+

Bellamy's Organic

Abbott

Mead Johnson

Perrigo

A2 Infant Formula Market Developments:

In November 2022, A2 Milk Co Ltd (ATM.NZ), a firm based in New Zealand, received the license to export infant milk formula to the United States, and it boosted the shares of the company by 7%.

In August 2020, Enfamil introduced Enfamil Premium A2 Infant Formula to strengthen its efforts in the protein market for child nutrition. The company claims its new A2 milk doesn't cause stomach pain, based on tests done on adults and preschoolers.

Get More Valuable Insights:



FMI has released an objective assessment of the global market, presenting past demand data from 2018 to 2022 and projecting forecast statistics for the 2023 to 2033 period.



A2 Infant Formulas Market by Age Group (Infant formula (0-6 months), Follow-on formula (6-12 months) and Growing-up formula (12-36 months)), by Form (Powder, Liquid and Semi-liquid), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Wholesale Stores, Specialty Health and Wellness stores, Independent Retailers Specialty Stores, Pharmacies and Drugstores and Online Retailers) & Region – Forecast to 2023 to 2033.



Key Segments Covered by A2 Infant Formula Industry Survey Report:

By Age Group:

Infant formula (0 to 6 months)

Follow-on formula (6 to 12 months)

Growing-up formula (12 to 36 months)



By Form Type:

Powder

Liquid

Semi-liquid



By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket or Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Wholesale Stores

Specialty Health and Wellness stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies and Drugstores

Online Retailers



By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

