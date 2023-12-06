APAC Wiper Blade Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1%, Projected to Reach US$ 5,763.1 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The APAC wiper blade market revenue is set to increase from US$ 2,897.4 million in 2023 to US$ 5,763.1 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for wiper blades in APAC is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The conventional wiper blades segment is expected to dominate the APAC wiper blade business through 2033. It is set to hold a volume share of 64.8% by 2023. On the other hand, the hybrid segment is set to progress at a robust CAGR of 7.1% through 2033.

Several factors are expected to drive sales of wiper blades in APAC during the forecast period. These include rising production and sales of vehicles, a growing focus on improving vehicle safety, and innovation in wiper blades.



Get an overview of growth opportunities from 2023 to 2033 - Request our market overview sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18350

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the APAC wiper blades business. The adoption of innovative features such as smart wiper systems, aerodynamic designs, and advanced rubber coatings enhances product performance, durability, and overall safety. This aligns with the region's broader trend of integrating cutting-edge technologies into automotive components.

As the APAC wiper blades business continues to evolve, manufacturers are strategically focusing on developing tailored solutions for diverse climatic conditions. The new enhanced products ensure optimal visibility and safety for drivers.

The aftermarket and OEM product sales growth is anticipated to positively impact the automotive wiper blade businesses in nations such as China, India, and Japan. According to estimates, makers of wipers favor domestically supplied parts because of their affordable prices and reliable supply.

Developing nations such as India, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, and others are countries with the most lucrative economic potential. These areas are anticipated to experience consistent economic growth supported by quick urbanization and industrialization.

Due to the expanding middle class, favorable demographics, and significant infrastructure projects, developing countries will likely present lucrative growth prospects for wiper blade companies. As a result, several companies will look to establish their bases in these lucrative nations.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The APAC wiper blade revenue is projected to increase at a 7.1% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By product type, the conventional wiper blades segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 1,878.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is set to hold a value share of 84.0% in 2023.

in 2023. China is expected to account for a significant share of about 47.9% in 2033.

in 2033. Sales in Japan are anticipated to total US$ 589.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. India is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 300.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. Demand in South Korea is predicted to rise at an 8.4% CAGR through 2033.



“The wiper blade business is poised to witness healthy growth due to increasing vehicle ownership, technological innovations, and a growing emphasis on improving passenger and vehicle in Asia Pacific,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18350

Competitive Landscape

Top manufacturers of wiper blades profiled in the report include

Valeo SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Denso Corp.

CAP Corporation

Syndicate Wiper Systems Ltd.

ITW

Mitsuba Corporation

Doga, SA

DRiV Incorporated

TRICO Products Corp.

WIPE India

3M

Spark Minda Group

Ultra Wiring Connectivity System Ltd.

XIONG SHUN AUTOMOBILE MATERIAL XIAMEN CO., LTD.

Xiamen Meto Auto Parts Industry Co., Ltd.

Maruenu Inc.

NITTO-KOGYO CO., LTD.

Jenok Wiper Blade

Key players are focusing on the expansion of domestic production and technology areas of wiper blades to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovating existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments-

In August 2021, Valeo unveiled its first rear wiper blades to meet the rising demand from its customers.



Scope of the APAC Wiper Blade Business

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2023) US$ 2,897.4 million Projected Size (2033) US$ 5,763.1 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 7.1 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ Million) and Volume (Th. Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18350



APAC Wiper Blade Industry Analysis by Category

By Product Type:

Flat

Hybrid

Conventional



By Application:

Front

Rear

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car Compact Mid-size Luxury SUV

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle



By Size:

Up to 12 Inch

12 to 16 Inch

16 to 20 Inch

20 to 24 Inch

Above 24 Inch



By Sales Channel:

First Fit

Aftermarket Authorized Outlets Independent Aftermarket



By Country:

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APAC



Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Automotive Domain

Automotive Wiper Blades Market Outlook is expected to reach to US$ 8,788.3 million by 2033.

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Size is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.94% between 2023 and 2033.

Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Demand is predicted to increase from US$ 21 billion in 2023 to US$ 34.2 billion by 2033.

APEJ Automotive Aftermarket Share is to expand from US$ 150 billion in 2023 to US$ 264 billion by 2033.

ASEAN Automotive Aftermarket Trends is anticipated to surpass US$ 55.53 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube