LHV Group and LHV Pank intend to nominate Liisi Znatokov as a candidate for member of the Supervisory Board

On the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Group has decided to nominate Liisi Znatokov (formerly Himma) as a candidate for a new member of the Supervisory Board. The proposal for the election of a new member of the Supervisory Board will be submitted to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 March 2024. Election to the Supervisory Board will be subject to the approval of the European Central Bank for compliance with the eligibility requirements. Her term of office is planned to be three years.

On the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Pank also plans to submit the sole shareholder the proposal for the election of Liisi Znatokov as an additional member of the Supervisory Board of LHV Pank with the prior approval of the European Central Bank. She would also become the Chair of the Risk and Capital Committee of both LHV Group and LHV Pank.

Liisi Znatokov is an experienced top manager in the field of finance. From 2017–2023, she was a member of the Management Board and Head of Corporate Banking at Swedbank AS, and a member of the Supervisory Board of Swedbank Liising AS. Her 18 years of banking experience also include leading the pan-Baltic lending division as well as various roles in positions related to credit risk analysis and management. Liisi Znatokov has a master’s degree in business finance and accounting from Tallinn University of Technology, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Liisi Znatokov is a member of the Supervisory Board of Apollo Group OÜ and the founder, CEO, and a member of the Management Board of Cobalt Financial Technologies Inc. Liisi Znatokov or persons related to her do not own LHV Group shares.

‘Liisi is a good addition to the Supervisory Board: she has seen and directly led a bank closely through several economic cycles and unexpected crisis situations. She has a wide range of knowledge, skills and experience in various areas of the financial sector, including risk analysis and management. She has extensive knowledge of the Estonian economy and the inner world of the companies that drive it,’ commented Chairman of the LHV Group Nomination Committee, Tiina Mõis.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. LHV employs over 1,050 people. As at the end of October, LHV’s banking services are used by 411,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 124,000 active clients, and LHV’s insurance protects a total of 161,000 clients. LHV Bank, a subsidiary of LHV Group, holds a banking licence in the UK and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





