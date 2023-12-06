AS "Latvijas Gāze" (hereinafter – the Company) received a statement by AS “Rietumu Banka” (hereinafter – Rietumu Banka) of the acquisition of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gāze” due to the completed transaction with “Energy Investments” SIA, which, as part of financing the management buy-out (hereinafter - MBO) project, sold the issuer’s shares (~29%) purchased in the first stage of management buy-out to Rietumu Banka as financier, with a right to repurchase. The financial instrument sale contract envisages buy-back conditions for a 3-year period. Such financing model is widespread across the major finance and energy markets of the European Union. During the said period, Rietumu Banka will be an investor and a full-fledged shareholder of AS “Latvijas Gāze” (hereinafter – the Statement).

According to the Statement, AS “Rietumu Banka” owns 28.97 % shares in the Company.

Attached:

Statement of AS “Rietumu Banka”on the acquisition of qualifying holding in AS “Latvijas Gāze”

On behalf of the Board

of AS “Latvijas Gāze”,

Aigars Kalvītis

Riga, December 6, 2023





About AS “Latvijas Gāze”

Founded in 1991, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS “Latvijas Gāze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Additional information:

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv

phone: + 371 67 374 369

Attachment