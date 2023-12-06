Global Solid State Drive Market Size To Worth USD 124.07 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 14.3%

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Solid State Drive Market Size is to Grow from USD 32.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 124.07 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period.





A Solid State Drive (SSD) is a data storage device that has revolutionized the world of computing. Unlike traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs), which rely on spinning magnetic disks to store and retrieve data, SSDs use NAND flash memory to store data electronically. This fundamental difference results in significant advantages, including blazing-fast read and write speeds, enhanced durability, and lower power consumption. SSDs have become the preferred choice for laptops, desktops, servers, and even smartphones due to their ability to dramatically improve system performance and responsiveness. They excel in tasks such as booting up the operating system, launching applications, and transferring files quickly. With evolving technology, SSDs continue to increase in capacity and decrease in price, making them an essential component in modern computing devices and a cornerstone of data storage and retrieval efficiency.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Solid State Drive Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Interface (SATA, SAS, and PCIe), By Technology (SLC, MLC, TLC, and Others), By Application (Enterprise and Client), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

In 2022, the SATA segment accounted for around 74.2% market share

On the basis of the interface, the global solid-state drive market is segmented into SATA, SAS, and PCIe. The SATA (Serial Advanced Technology Attachment) segment has maintained its dominance in the global Solid State Drive (SSD) market due to its widespread compatibility and cost-effectiveness. SATA SSDs are compatible with a wide range of computing devices, making them a preferred choice for both consumer and enterprise applications. Their competitive pricing has made SSD technology accessible to a broader customer base.

The TLC segment held the largest market with more than 37.5% revenue share in 2022

Based on the technology, the global solid-state drive market is segmented into SLC, MLC, TLC, and Others. The TLC (Triple-Level Cell) segment has risen to dominance in the global Solid State Drive (SSD) market due to its compelling combination of cost-efficiency and performance. TLC SSDs offer a competitive price point compared to other NAND flash memory technologies like MLC (Multi-Level Cell) and SLC (Single-Level Cell) while delivering commendable read and write speeds. This balance appeals to a broad range of consumers and enterprises, making TLC SSDs the preferred choice for many.

The client segment is expected to Grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type of application, the global solid-state drive market is segmented into enterprise and client. The client segment in the solid State drive (SSD) market is poised for significant Growth in the forecast period. This surge is primarily driven by the increasing demand for SSDs in personal computing devices like laptops, desktops, and ultrabooks. Consumers increasingly value the benefits of faster boot times, improved application performance, and energy efficiency that SSDs offer over traditional HDDs.

Europe is predicted to Grow at a fastest CAGR of around 14.5% over the projected period

Based on region, Europe is expected to be the fastest-Growing market in the forecast period for several compelling reasons. The region is experiencing a surge in demand for Solid State Drives (SSDs) due to the increasing adoption of SSDs in data centers, enterprises, and consumer electronics. Growing concerns over data security and privacy are driving businesses and individuals to opt for the superior speed and reliability of SSDs. Additionally, government initiatives promoting digitalization and sustainable technology practices are boosting the market further.

North America has emerged as the dominant player in the global Solid State Drive (SSD) market due to robust IT infrastructure, significant investments in data centers, and the presence of leading tech giants have driven the high demand for SSDs. Furthermore, the region's tech-savvy consumer base values faster computing speeds and data security, further fueling SSD adoption. Additionally, North American businesses prioritize efficiency and performance, making SSDs an ideal choice for improving productivity.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global solid state drive market include Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology PLC, Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba, Viking, Adata, Bitmicro Networks, Kingston and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Micron has released the 5400 SATA SSD Advanced Memory System for Critical Infrastructure. Using the 5400 SSD, the business provides 176-layer NAND innovation to its data centre SATA SSD. The 5400 SSD from Micron is the 11th generation4 datacenter SATA SSD.

In July 2022, Kioxia Introduces New Speed Levels for its Enterprise NVMe SSD Family Built on PCIe 5.0 Technology. The PCIe 5.0 technology in E3.S and 2.5-inch Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) is used in the KIOXIA CM7 line series. The EDSFF E3 series enables the next generation of SSDs using PCIe 5.0 and above to meet future data centre architectures while supporting a wide range of new applications and devices.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global solid state drive market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Solid State Drive Market, By Interface

SATA

SAS

PCIe

Solid State Drive Market, By Technology

SLC

MLC

TLC

Others

Solid State Drive Market, By Application

Enterprise

Client

Solid State Drive Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



