VINCI Airports - Opening of the renovated terminal of Kansai International Airport

Nanterre, December 6th, 2023

Opening of the renovated terminal of Kansai International Airport

Second and most iconic phase of a massive remodeling work started in 2020

New international departure area, with enhanced journeys and unprecedented commercial experience

Capacity of the terminal increased from 23 to 40 million passengers ahead of Expo 2025 Osaka





On December 5th, VINCI Airports, operating Kansai Airports since 2016 in partnership with the Japanese company Orix, inaugurated the renovated international terminal of Kansai International Airport (KIX).

This major renovation is designed to enhance the passenger experience as well as to increase the surface dedicated to international travel. The inauguration was held in the new international departure lounge in presence of Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports.

The project serves multiple purposes. It allows to increase the capacity of KIX from 23 to 40 million international passengers. It delivers better operations through centralized functions for immigration of security. It is also the opportunity to considerably improve the passenger experience according to the highest world’s standards: the new departure area provides a new walkthrough store and a new iconic plaza echoing the Kansai treasures. It also shelters new commercial islands based on VINCI Airports concept of design by mood. These thematic islands feature new high-end stores from renowned luxurious brands (Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Hermes, Gucci, etc), new catering options with local brands and specialties. This new phase puts KIX at the top of main Asian airports for its passenger experience with unmatched quality of its commercial offer.

This project also supports Japan’s tourism expansion and will contribute to Kansai hospitality for Expo 2025 Osaka. Ultimately it underlines the merits of the concession model combining the best of public interest and private operator know-how and investment capacities to deliver best-in-class projects.

At this occasion, Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, said: “This new international departure demonstrates the know-how of VINCI Airports ‘teams and the added value we bring in the countries where we operate. We develop and design innovative projects to position our airports at the forefront of passengers’ expectations and encourage positive mobility”.

VINCI Airports operates more than 70 airports in 13 countries.

