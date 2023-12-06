VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights - November 30, 2023

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
November 30, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: December 6, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 138,912,142

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		162,178,538Double voting rights granted on 569 ordinary shares

 		Between November 4 & November 26, 2023

 		162,054,216

  

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

