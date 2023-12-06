Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) appoints Hila Meller as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that Hila Meller has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created executive management role, Hila will lead the company’s Sales & Marketing function, facilitating collaboration among several other teams, including new technology and product development, towards a unified goal of profitable revenue growth. She will take up her new position on January 1st, 2024, reporting to Adam Philpott, Fingerprints’ President & CEO.



Hila has extensive experience leading high-performing global teams in cyber security, identity and access management. Most recently, she was the Global Chief Revenue Officer and Global Head of Sales at BT Security where she led a sales organization across the Americas, the UK, continental Europe and APAC, achieving year-on-year sales growth well above the market rate. Prior to this, she held several other senior leadership positions, including roles at BT Security, HP Enterprise Security Services, and CA Technologies.

Hila holds a BSc in Computer Science and Mathematics from Bar Ilan university, Israel, and an Executive MBA from Technion institute, Israel and Fudan University, China.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Fingerprints at this important juncture, and I look forward to contributing to the company's expansion and to supporting the success of our customers and partners”, says Hila Meller.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Hila to Fingerprints’ executive leadership team. She brings deep experience from the cyber security sector and has a proven track record of building high-performance sales engines in complex environments. Sales, alongside Product, is a primary pillar of Fingerprints’ new functional organization, and Hila’s extensive experience in leading sales organizations, in particular those focused on business-to-business, will be an invaluable asset to Fingerprints as we continue to focus on strengthening our market presence and growth”, commented Adam Philpott, President & CEO.



