Gene Therapy Market projected to reach USD 38.33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Gene Therapy Market ” , By Technology (Viral Vector-Based Gene Therapy {Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), Lentivirus, Adenovirus, Retrovirus and Modified Herpes Simplex Virus}, Non-Viral Vectors-Based Gene Therapy {Electroporation, Gene Gun, Liposomes and Naked DNA}, CRISPR/Cas9 Technology), Therapy Type (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), Inherited Retinal Disease, Large B-Cell Lymphoma, ADA-SCID, Melanoma (lesions), Beta-Thalassemia Major/SCD, Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Peripheral Arterial Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Others), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurological Disorders, Genetic Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders and Ophthalmic Disorders), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Biopharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutes), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Gene Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.42 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 38.33 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 22.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Technology, Therapy Type, Therapeutic Area, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Regenxbio, Inc. xford BioMedica plc Sample of Companies Covered Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company SANOFI

Market Overview

The Gene Therapy Market is experiencing robust growth and transformative advancements, driven by a confluence of factors shaping the landscape of modern medicine. With an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders globally, gene therapy has emerged as a groundbreaking solution that holds the potential to revolutionize treatment paradigms. This market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of technological innovation, research and development endeavors, and a growing acceptance of personalized medicine. The focus on precision therapeutics, coupled with a deepening understanding of genomics, has propelled the field forward, leading to a surge in clinical trials and the commercialization of gene-based treatments. Major pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions are actively contributing to the market's expansion, fostering collaborations and strategic partnerships. Regulatory approvals for some gene therapies have marked significant milestones, providing impetus to further investments and creating a compelling environment for the continued evolution of the Gene Therapy Market. The intersection of scientific progress, therapeutic potential, and market dynamics positions gene therapy as a pivotal force in shaping the future of healthcare.

Major Vendors in the Global Gene Therapy Market:

Regenxbio, Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

SANOFI

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Novartis AG

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics)

UniQure N.V.

Shire Plc

Cellectis S.A.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics

Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

BENITEC BIOPHARMA

Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Transgene

Calimmune, Inc.

Epeius Biotechnologies Corp.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

American Gene Technologies

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases serves as a potent driver for the Gene Therapy Market as this innovative approach holds significant promise in addressing the root causes of various chronic conditions. Unlike traditional treatments that often manage symptoms, gene therapy has the potential to provide transformative and long-lasting solutions by targeting the underlying genetic defects responsible for many chronic diseases. Genetic interventions can offer personalized and precision medicine, tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup. This approach is particularly impactful in the context of diseases with a strong genetic component, such as certain types of cancer, rare genetic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. As the understanding of genetics advances and the technology for manipulating genes improves, gene therapy emerges as a promising avenue for developing breakthrough treatments that could potentially mitigate the burden of chronic diseases on individuals and healthcare systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing government support and funding

Rising demand for personalized medicine

Increasing adoption of personalized medicine

Opportunities:

Development of next-generation gene delivery vectors

Utilizing gene editing tools for therapeutic applications

Expanding gene therapy manufacturing capabilities

Growing adoption of AAV vectors

The Expanded trend in the Gene Therapy Market centers on the growing adoption of adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, representing a pivotal shift in the approach to gene delivery. AAV vectors have gained prominence due to their notable attributes, including low immunogenicity, efficient transduction of target cells, and a generally favorable safety profile. The rising preference for AAV vectors is driven by their capacity to facilitate sustained gene expression, making them particularly suitable for long-term therapeutic interventions. This trend reflects a strategic move within the gene therapy landscape, as researchers and developers increasingly harness the potential of AAV vectors to enhance the precision and effectiveness of gene delivery, ultimately contributing to the expansion and diversification of therapeutic applications in the evolving field of gene therapy.

The market for Gene Therapy Market is dominated by North America.

North America emerged as the leading market, commanding a substantial 67.56% share of the total revenue. Projections indicate that this region is poised to solidify its position as the primary hub for routine gene therapy manufacturing, both in terms of approval numbers and revenue generation throughout the forecast period. The market is anticipated to benefit from heightened research and development investments by both major industry players and smaller enterprises dedicated to crafting optimal therapeutic drugs. These developments are expected to contribute significantly to the continued growth and advancement of the Gene Therapy Market.

The market is experiencing momentum due to rising government investments and the escalating incidence of targeted diseases. As per data from the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation, in 2020, spinal muscular atrophy impacted a notable population of 10,000 to 25,000 children and adults in the United States. This prevalence underscores the significance of addressing rare diseases, and it contributes to the market's growth trajectory.

Europe is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate among regional segments. This can be attributed to the region's sizable population facing unmet medical needs and a rising demand for innovative technologies to address increasingly common but rare diseases.

The Asia Pacific market, specifically in the commercial application of genetic therapies, is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to factors such as the ready availability of resources, the local presence of major companies, and heightened government investments in the region.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on therapy type, the gene therapy market comprises viral and non-viral vectors. In 2022, the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) segment emerged as the market leader, commanding a notable share of 46.8%. Despite being a rare disorder, SMA stands out as one of the most prevalent and fatal inherited diseases affecting infants. The introduction of Zolgensma (AVXS-101) has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in treating SMA and altering the disease's phenotype. The FDA granted approval to Novartis' Zolgensma in May 2019, marking a significant milestone as the first gene therapy addressing the root cause of SMA to receive regulatory approval. Currently, Zolgensma stands as the sole approved gene treatment in this domain, underscoring the increasing adoption of therapies to address severe hereditary conditions such as SMA.

