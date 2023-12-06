Airway Clearance System Market to Exceed US$ 1.21 Billion at 6.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Airway Clearance System Market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 1.21 billion by 2034-end, advancing at a noteworthy 6.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. Increasing incidence of respiratory disorders, rising awareness of airway clearance therapies, and technical improvements are driving the growth of the market for airway clearance systems.

Airway clearance systems aid in clearing mucus and secretions from the airways, improving lung function and reducing the risk of infections. Ongoing advancements in airway clearance systems, including high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) devices, mechanical cough assist, and intrapulmonary percussive ventilation (IPV) systems, are fostering market growth. Integration of smart technology for remote monitoring and personalized therapy further drives market expansion.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9172

Key Segments of Airway Clearance System Industry Research Report

By Device Type By Application By End User By Region Positive Expiratory Pressure (PEP)

Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP)

High-Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO)

Intrapulmonary Percussive Ventilation (IPV)

Mechanical Cough Assist (MCA)

Others Cystic Fibrosis

Chronic Bronchitis

Immotile Cilia Syndrome

Others Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Initiatives of governments and healthcare organizations to curb healthcare costs associated with prolonged hospital stays due to respiratory complications are fueling the adoption of airway clearance systems for home-based care. These systems offer cost-effective solutions by reducing hospital readmissions and improving patient outcomes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global airway clearance system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

North America is projected to hold a market share of 39.7% in 2024.

The high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) segment is set to account for a market share of 35.4% in 2024.

Demand for airway clearance systems is projected to reach a market value of US$ 1.21 billion by the end of 2034.

East Asia is predicted to account for a market share of 13% in 2024.

The homecare setting segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

“Rising incidence of respiratory diseases, the shift towards home-based care, and the focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions are expected to sustain the growth of the airway clearance system market. As these systems evolve to offer more personalized and effective therapies, they are set to become indispensable tools in managing respiratory conditions and improving the lives of patients globally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Airway Clearance Systems Reducing Financial Strain on Healthcare Systems

Integration of airway clearance systems into healthcare strategies emerges as a cost-effective solution. The cost dynamics associated with extended hospital stays due to respiratory ailments significantly contribute to the upward trajectory of healthcare spending. Prolonged hospitalization not only burdens healthcare systems financially but also affects the quality of life of the patient and adds to the strain on medical resources.

Airway clearance systems present an opportunity to mitigate these challenges by offering viable options for home-based care. By allowing patients to manage their respiratory conditions from the comfort of their homes, these systems play a crucial role in reducing hospital readmissions and related healthcare costs.

Shift toward value-based care models in healthcare has intensified the focus on optimizing patient outcomes while minimizing expenditures. The efficient and focused therapeutic solutions that airway clearance systems offer improve patient outcomes and lessen the overall financial strain on healthcare systems are in line with this paradigm.

By minimizing respiratory difficulties and complications, these devices help lower the need for expensive interventions and emergency medical care. The growing recognition of the economic benefits associated with preventive care strategies has prompted healthcare providers and policymakers to invest in technologies that promote early intervention and disease management.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9172

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1.21 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.1 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the airway clearance system market is dynamic and robust, marked by the presence of several key players that consistently pursue innovation and market expansion. Leading companies in this market, such as Hill-Rom Services Inc., Electromed Inc., Philips Respironics, and Thayer Medical, hold significant sway.

These industry leaders prioritize extensive research and development efforts to introduce advanced, efficient, and user-friendly airway clearance devices. In the competitive realm of the airway clearance system market, companies continually endeavor to distinguish themselves through technological advancements and strategic collaborations, aiming to both retain and enhance their market positions.

In December 2022, Electromed announced the FDA authorization of the Smartvest Clear Path, an airway clearance device specifically designed for high-frequency chest wall oscillation (''HFCWO'') therapy. This development underscores the industry's commitment to introducing innovative solutions.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the airway clearance system market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on device type (positive expiratory pressure [PEP], oscillatory positive expiratory pressure [OPEP], high frequency chest wall oscillation [HFCWO], intrapulmonary percussive ventilation [IPV], mechanical cough assist [MCA], others), application (cystic fibrosis, chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, immotile cilia syndrome, others), and end user (hospitals & clinics, homecare settings, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Esophageal Obturator Airway Kit Market : Primary factors driving esophageal obturator airway kit market includes growing need for safe and effective devices during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, gastrointestinal inflation.

Air Ambulance Services Market : The global air ambulance services market size was valued at US$ 16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2022 to 2032.

Atherectomy Device Market : The global atherectomy device market size is pegged at a valuation of US$ 1.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 3.71 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.