Global Newborn Screening Market Size To Worth USD 1.52 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.2%

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Newborn Screening Market Size is to Grow from USD 0.76 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.52 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.





Newborn screening is a vital public health initiative aimed at identifying genetic, metabolic, and congenital disorders in infants shortly after birth, allowing for early intervention and treatment. Typically conducted within the first few days of life, this screening involves a simple blood test, often referred to as the "heel prick," to collect a small sample of a newborn's blood. The sample is then analyzed in a laboratory to detect a range of conditions, such as phenylketonuria (PKU), cystic fibrosis, congenital hypothyroidism, and sickle cell disease, among others. Early detection of these disorders is crucial because it enables medical professionals to initiate timely interventions that can prevent or minimize the long-term health complications associated with these conditions.

The Global Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments and Reagents), By Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme Based Assay, DNA Assay, Electrophoresis, and Others), By Test Type (Dry Blood Spot Test, CCHD, and Hearing Screen), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

In 2022, the instruments segment accounted for around 71.5% market share

On the basis of the product, the global newborn screening market is segmented into instruments and reagents. The dominance of the instruments segment in the newborn screening market can be attributed to its critical role in enabling and enhancing the screening process. These instruments encompass a wide range of technology, including mass spectrometers, DNA analyzers, and other specialized equipment used for sample processing and analysis. Their advanced capabilities and automation have significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of newborn screening, allowing for the simultaneous testing of multiple disorders and rapid result generation.

The tandem mass spectrometry segment held the largest market with more than 23.6% revenue share in 2022

Based on the technology, the global newborn screening market is segmented into tandem mass spectrometry, pulse oximetry, enzyme-based assay, DNA assay, electrophoresis, and others. The dominance of the tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) segment in the newborn screening market is attributed to its unparalleled capabilities in simultaneously detecting multiple metabolic and genetic disorders with high precision and sensitivity. MS/MS technology allows for expanded screening panels, making it a preferred choice for comprehensive newborn screening programs. Its ability to identify a wide range of disorders in a single test has led to its widespread adoption, ensuring early diagnosis and intervention.

The dry blood spot tests segment is expected to Grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during the forecast period

Based on the test type, the global newborn screening market is segmented into dry blood spot test, CCHD, and hearing screen. The dry blood spot tests segment is poised for Growth during the forecast period due to several factors. Dry blood spot tests offer a convenient and minimally invasive method for collecting blood samples from newborns, making them a preferred choice for screening programs. Their ease of collection and transport reduces logistical challenges. Moreover, advancements in analytical techniques have improved the accuracy and expanded the range of disorders that can be detected using dry blood spot samples.

North America is predicted to Grow at a significant CAGR of around 7.5% over the projected period

Based on region, North America is projected for significant Growth in the newborn screening market during the forecast period for several reasons. The region boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure, facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge screening technologies and comprehensive screening programs. Moreover, a well-established regulatory framework and stringent quality standards ensure the accuracy and reliability of screening tests. Rising awareness among healthcare providers and parents about the benefits of early disease detection and treatment further fuels market Growth.

Asia Pacific's dominance in the newborn screening market can be attributed to several key factors. The region's large and Growing population, particularly in countries like China and India, has increased the number of births and the demand for newborn screening services. Furthermore, rising healthcare awareness, government initiatives, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure have led to the establishment and expansion of comprehensive newborn screening programs.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global newborn screening market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Covidien plc, Masimo, Waters Corporation, Natus Medical, Trivitron Healthcare, GE Lifesciences, PerkinElmer Inc., AB SCIEX. And others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Masimo has announced the release of their latest cutting-edge infant monitoring device. This newly released method enables carers to monitor baby data in real time.

In August 2022, Trivitron Healthcare established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Vishakhapatnam, India, with cutting-edge research and development and production capabilities for metabolomics, genomics, newborn screening, and molecular diagnostics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global newborn screening market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Newborn Screening Market, By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Newborn Screening Market, By Technology

Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Pulse Oximetry

Enzyme Based Assay

DNA Assay

Electrophoresis

Others

Newborn Screening Market, By Test Type

Dry Blood Spot Test

CCHD

Hearing Screen

Newborn Screening Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



