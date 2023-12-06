Global Biologics CDMO Market Research Report 2023-2033: Biologics Revolutionizes Treatments, Complex Biologic Molecules Drive Demand for CDMO Services

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biologics CDMO Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics CDMO market is forecast to exceed $12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to over $25 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The global biologics CDMO market plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, offering specialized services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of biologic drugs.

Biologics are complex molecules derived from living organisms, such as proteins, antibodies, and nucleic acids, and they have become increasingly important in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. CDMOs in the biologics sector provide a range of services, including cell line development, process development, scale-up, manufacturing, quality control, and regulatory support.

These organizations serve as strategic partners for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, allowing them to outsource certain aspects of the drug development and manufacturing process, thereby gaining efficiency, expertise, and flexibility.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The global biologics CDMO market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as cell type and product type. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global biologics CDMO market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global biologics CDMO market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established and emerging players. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global biologics CDMO market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global biologics CDMO market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2023-2033, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2023-2033?

What are the key market drivers and opportunities in the market pertaining to biologics CDMO?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global biologics CDMO market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Markets: Industry Outlook

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Emerging Gene and Cell Therapies

Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment

Trend Toward Personalized Medicine

Supply Chain Overview

Value chain Analysis

Market Map

Cost of Manufacturing in CDMO/gm Forecast

Patent Analysis

Awaited Technological Developments

Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Year

Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Country

Regulatory Landscape

Production Capacity

Factors Considered While Outsourcing To CDMO

Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Lonza Group

Samsung Biologics

NOVARTIS AG

Toyobo Co. Limited

Parexel International Corporation

Catalent Inc.

Binex Co. Limited

AGC Biologics

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Market Segmentation

Cell Type

Mammalian

Non-mammalian

Product Type

Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Antisense and Molecular Therapy, Vaccines, Other Biologics)

Biosimilars

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

