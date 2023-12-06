Global Biologics CDMO Market Research Report 2023-2033: Biologics Revolutionizes Treatments, Complex Biologic Molecules Drive Demand for CDMO Services

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biologics CDMO Market - A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biologics CDMO market is forecast to exceed $12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to over $25 billion by 2033, witnessing a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
The global biologics CDMO market plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, offering specialized services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of biologic drugs.
Biologics are complex molecules derived from living organisms, such as proteins, antibodies, and nucleic acids, and they have become increasingly important in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. CDMOs in the biologics sector provide a range of services, including cell line development, process development, scale-up, manufacturing, quality control, and regulatory support.
These organizations serve as strategic partners for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, allowing them to outsource certain aspects of the drug development and manufacturing process, thereby gaining efficiency, expertise, and flexibility.
Markets: Industry Outlook
Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
- Emerging Gene and Cell Therapies
- Single-use Bioprocessing Equipment
- Trend Toward Personalized Medicine
Supply Chain Overview
- Value chain Analysis
- Market Map
- Cost of Manufacturing in CDMO/gm Forecast
Patent Analysis
- Awaited Technological Developments
- Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Year
- Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Country
Regulatory Landscape
Production Capacity
Factors Considered While Outsourcing To CDMO
Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis
Market Dynamics Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles
- Boehringer Ingelheim Group
- Lonza Group
- Samsung Biologics
- NOVARTIS AG
- Toyobo Co. Limited
- Parexel International Corporation
- Catalent Inc.
- Binex Co. Limited
- AGC Biologics
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
Market Segmentation
Cell Type
- Mammalian
- Non-mammalian
Product Type
- Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Antisense and Molecular Therapy, Vaccines, Other Biologics)
- Biosimilars
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
