Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Strategic Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Digitalization of Sports & Fitness Apparel & Equipment Gains Momentum

Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market to Reach $357.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Sports and Fitness Clothing estimated at US$226.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Sports Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$293.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Fitness Clothing segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The global wellness industry is undergoing a transformation, with sports and fitness becoming integral to holistic well-being in the 21st century. This shift is driving increased spending on sports and fitness clothing. Understanding market competition is essential, with insights into key competitors' market share and their presence in the industry.

Sports and fitness clothing encompass a diverse range of apparel tailored for various activities, driven by ongoing innovations. Staying informed about recent market developments and the global economic landscape is crucial for businesses operating in this sector.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Sports and Fitness Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of Sports & Fitness Apparel & Equipment Gains Momentum

Athleisure Trend Adds to Sales Volume & Growth Momentum in the Market

From Concept to Cash, Innovations in Sports Functional Clothing Boosts Sales & Market Growth

Increased Participation in Active Sports & Fitness Activities to Benefit Market Growth

Wireless Wearables Are Revolutionizing Sports and Activity Participation: Global Sales of Wireless Health and Fitness Devices (In 000 Units) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness Take Center Stage

Smart Fabrics Make their Mark in the Sports & Fitness Apparel Space

3D Printing Brings About a Revolution in Customization and Design of Sports & Fitness Clothing

Growing Mass-Market for Sports & Fitness Clothing to Benefit Market Growth

Women Represent a Large & Lucrative Consumer Cluster. Here's Why

Online Sales Channel Witnesses Robust Growth

AI Impact on Sports & Fitness Clothing: A Review

