Global Bookbinding Adhesives Market Size To Worth USD 24.5 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 3.3%

New York, United States , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bookbinding Adhesives Market Size to grow from USD 19.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.5 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Bookbinding adhesives are a requirement for binding books, magazines, and other printed products. The durability and longevity of the bound documents depend on these adhesives. There are numerous types of bookbinding adhesives that can be used, each having special qualities and applications. There are various global adhesive manufacturers that cater to customers worldwide. Ideas and technology may be shared as a result of this globalisation, which aids in market expansion. The availability of bookbinding adhesives through online buying channels has expanded the market's reach and made it easier for smaller businesses and individuals to obtain a variety of adhesive materials. Preservation and archival adhesives continue to be important in the bookbinding sector, particularly for organisations like libraries, museums, and archives.

COVID 19 Impact

Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and facility closures disrupted global supply networks, delaying the production and delivery of bookbinding adhesives. This resulted in supply shortages and extended lead times for manufacturers of adhesives and bookbinders. Due to the outbreak, a lot of companies and academic institutions switched to remote management, which decreased the need for printed materials. Especially in sectors like corporate publishing, commercial printing, and educational publishing, this resulted in a decline in the need for bookbinding adhesives. The epidemic necessitated postponing or rescheduling book launches, which created issues for the publishing industry. The volume of orders placed by manufacturers changed as a result, which affected the demand for bookbinding adhesives.

Global Bookbinding Adhesives Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact By Technology Type (Emulsion-based and Hot Melt), By Chemistry Type (Polyvinyl Acetate, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Polyurethane, Others), By Application (Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Type Insights

Hot melt segment to hold the highest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of type, the global bookbinding adhesives market is segmented into Emulsion-based and Hot Melt. Among these, the hot melt segment is going to hold the highest market share over the forecast period. Because they swiftly bond, hot melt adhesives are a preferred choice for high-speed bookbinding processes in commercial printing and publishing. The capacity to quickly produce bound materials is a crucial advantage for meeting tight production deadlines. The longevity and tensile strength of bonded materials are ensured by the firm bond created by hot melt adhesives. Particularly for publications that will be handled and read frequently, this is essential. Productivity and precision may be improved when automation and robotics are combined with hot melt technology in bookbinding techniques, which will support the growth of this market sector. As the printing and publishing industry expands, including with digital printing and on-demand book production, hot melt technology will undoubtedly continue to advance into new industries.

Chemistry Type Insights

Vinyl acetate-ethylene segment is dominating the market over the forecast period

Based on the chemistry type, the global bookbinding adhesives market is segmented into Polyvinyl Acetate, Vinyl Acetate Ethylene, Polyurethane, Others. Among these, the vinyl acetate-ethylene segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. Among the substrates that VAE-based adhesives cling best to include paper, cardboard, and fabric. This adhesive strength is crucial in bookbinding in order to preserve the longevity of the binding. VAE adhesives are often easy to apply in bookbinding operations, whether by human or automated means, and frequently demonstrate good wet tack, which aids in early adhesion. Manufacturers can design VAE adhesives to meet a range of requirements, including different degrees of flexibility, adhesion strength, and curing times. This configurable flexibility can be used to satisfy various bookbinding requirements. Due to its versatility, VAE-based adhesives can be used with a variety of bookbinding methods, including perfect binding, case binding, and spine reinforcement.

Application Insights

Hardcover and softcover books segment is witnessing a huge market growth over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global bookbinding adhesives market is segmented into Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand, Others. Among these, the hardcover and softcover books segment is witnessing a huge market growth over the forecast period. Hardcover books are typically chosen for high-end publishing, gift books, and special editions due to their elegant design. Adhesives that can preserve the structural integrity of hardcover bindings, including the cloth or paper covers, are required to meet these aesthetic standards. Even paperback editions of hardcover books often cost more to produce than softcover books. Demand for them may rise as a result of the availability of affordable bookbinding adhesives that are effective with softcover books. For a very long period, hardcover volumes can be kept in libraries and archives. Adhesives used in these applications must meet strict archival quality specifications to guarantee the preservation of irreplaceable content. More people are looking for softcover books that were made using sustainable materials and with eco-friendly adhesives.

Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. Among the key publishing markets in APAC, which are all rapidly increasing, are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The expansion of the publishing industry in these countries has increased the demand for bookbinding adhesives. Despite the impact of the digital revolution on book sales around the world, particularly in the APAC region, print is still widely utilised and many publishers continue to produce physical books. There is still a need for bookbinding adhesives despite certain shifts in customer preferences. APAC nations require archival-quality bookbinding adhesives to preserve their priceless and rare manuscripts because of their rich cultural and historical heritage.

North America, on the other hand is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. In North America, the publishing sector is well-established, with the US and Canada serving as two of the major participants. This industry publishes a wide variety of publications, including books, journals, and instructional materials. The shift to digital media, which has altered consumer reading preferences and habits, has had an impact on the publishing industry. However, the market for bookbinding adhesives persists, and print still has a large impact on the North American economy. The usage of modern adhesive and bookbinding instruments has had an impact on the market for bookbinding adhesives. The demand for adhesives that are compatible with digital printing and rapid binding methods has increased.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Companies Covered: H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow Adams, Sika AG, Jowat SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sanyhot Adhesivos S.A., Embagrap SA, Bostik, Franklin International, Lord Corporation, Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co. Ltd., Ashland, and other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In February 2022, the Arkema Group announced the acquisition of several important technologies as well as popular Ashland Performance Adhesives brands.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Bookbinding Adhesives Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Bookbinding Adhesives Market, Type Analysis

Emulsion-based

Hot Melt

Bookbinding Adhesives Market, Chemistry Type Analysis

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Polyurethane

Others

Bookbinding Adhesives Market, Application Analysis

Hardcover and Softcover Books

Magazines and Catalogs

Print on Demand

Others

Bookbinding Adhesives Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



