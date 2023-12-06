Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Industry to reach US$ 242.6 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment industry is predicted to be US$ 178.8 million in 2024 and US$ 242.6 million by 2034. Over the projection period, the Europe glass prefilled syringes market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 3.1%.



The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market is experiencing a transformative surge driven by emerging factors reshaping the healthcare landscape. Among the latest drivers fueling this market are advancements in drug delivery systems and the growing demand for self-administrable injectable drugs.

A primary catalyst propelling this market is the increased adoption of biologics and biosimilars across various therapeutic areas. With an upsurge in chronic diseases, such as autoimmune disorders and diabetes, the need for efficient and precise drug delivery methods has intensified. Glass prefilled syringes offer superior compatibility with biologics, maintaining drug stability and minimizing contamination risks, thereby contributing to their escalating demand.

Integrating innovative technologies like needle safety systems, enhanced material science for syringe manufacturing, and incorporating connected devices for tracking and monitoring injections have bolstered market growth. These advancements ensure patient convenience and address concerns regarding dosage accuracy and adherence. Regulatory initiatives promoting prefilled syringes due to their eco friendliness and reduced medical waste generation are fostering their acceptance in the Europe healthcare sector.

Key Takeaways from the Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes and Glass Vials Packaging Equipment Industry

The Europe glass prefilled syringes and glass vials packaging equipment market is led by Spain, projecting a 4.1% CAGR until 2034.

United Kingdom is at the forefront, anticipating 3.8% CAGR growth by 2034.

France is poised for a 3.4% CAGR by 2034.

The filling machine category is expected to maintain its supremacy with a 28.6% market share until 2024.

FMI anticipates that pharmaceutical companies are expected to attain a market share of 51.7% by 2024.





“Analysts commend the Europe glass prefilled syringes market for its robust growth trajectory, attributing it to rising biologics demand, technological advancements, and a focus on patient centric innovations,” says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

How Key Players are Revolutionizing the Europe Glass Prefilled Syringes Market?

Key players in the Europe glass prefilled syringes market are spearheading a revolution by infusing innovation and technology. They are redefining drug delivery with advanced syringe designs, incorporating safety features and connectivity for enhanced patient outcomes. These industry leaders prioritize precision manufacturing, ensuring compatibility with numerous medications, especially biologics.

Their focus on ecofriendly materials aligns with sustainability goals, reducing environmental impact. With a commitment to regulatory compliance and patient centric solutions, these players continuously drive the market forward, offering safer, more efficient, and user friendly glass prefilled syringes, shaping the future of healthcare delivery across Europe.

Key Players:

DWK Life Sciences

Stevanato Group

Sharps Technology, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Schott Pharma AG and Co. KGaA

West Pharmaceuticals

Nipro Europe Group Companies

Stevanato Group

Product Portfolio

DWK Life Sciences offers a diverse product portfolio, encompassing laboratory glassware, scientific consumables, and packaging solutions. Renowned for innovation and quality, their range caters to scientific research, diagnostics, and pharmaceutical sectors, meeting diverse laboratory needs with precision and reliability.

Stevanato Group excels in providing cutting-edge solutions for pharmaceutical packaging, drug delivery systems, and biotechnology services. Their comprehensive portfolio includes glass containers, drug delivery devices, and analytical services, enabling seamless integration and innovation in the healthcare industry worldwide.

Sharps Technology, Inc. specializes in crafting advanced solutions for the safe and efficient disposal of medical sharps. Their product lineup includes innovative sharps containers and disposal systems, ensuring compliance with safety standards while prioritizing user convenience and environmental sustainability.





Key Segmentations:

By Machine Type:

Cleaning Machine

Filling Machine

Labeling Machine

Closing/Sealing Machine

Others



By Automation:

Automatic

Semi Automatic

By End Use:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Centres

Hospitals

Other Government Institutes

By Country:

Germany

Italy

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

