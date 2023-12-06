Global Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Research Report 2023-2030: Increasing Product Launches by Market Players and High R&D in the Single Cell Genomics Space

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents), By Disease Area (Cancer, Immunology), By Technology, By Workflow, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single cell genome sequencing market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.55 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030

Factor such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and arthritis; advanced technology coupled with the latest collaborative efforts; increased investments in R&D; and rising geriatric population are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.





Active participation and contribution of market players toward product upgradation play an important role in the growth of the market. Increasing number of collaborations and strategic alliances between companies are fostering the development of a collaborative portfolio in the system.

Moreover, the emergence of next-generation sequencing (NGS) has helped the market gain tremendous traction over the past few years. Earlier, single-cell genome sequencing market was dominated by PCR and microarray technologies. However, qPCR and NGS are increasingly emerging as the preferred technologies.



Furthermore, the rising number of single-cell genome sequencing centers & associated facilities worldwide is fostering growth prospects. The main objective of such entities is to develop novel single-cell genome sequencing-based applications and methods.

These centers are also playing a major role in introducing advanced tools & instruments for scientific communities of various regions. In addition, public-private collaborations among governments, companies, and research institutions related to space are expected to promote more research initiatives. Various funding grants by NIH and private players such as Mission Bio are escalating the growth of the market.



Single Cell Genome Sequencing Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the instruments segment dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of 57.43%. This domination can be largely attributed to the increased development and adoption of technologically advanced instruments

Based on technology, PCR dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of 27.77%. Due to heavy investments in R&D, PCR is a widely recognized technology in the field of genome sequencing, highly coveted by market leaders and research institutes

Based on workflow, the genomic analysis segment dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of 69.08%. This segment is also forecasted to have the fastest CAGR. This dominance can be attributed to the recent surge in funding for research and development capabilities and the widespread adoption of genomic analysis products

Based on disease area, the cancer segment dominated the market in 2022 with a market share of 34.95%. The increasing prevalence of prostate, colorectal, and breast cancer is projected to generate lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Based on application, the circulating tumor cells (CTCs) segment dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of 28.45%. This is due to the growing clinical application of CTCs as biomarkers for cancer detection

Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 46.38%. owing to the extensive research and development activities, and the presence of a significant number of regional players. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.4% due to the rising geriatric population, leading to an increase in patients suffering from chronic diseases

