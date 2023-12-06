Peptide Therapeutics Market Set to Surpass USD 80 Billion by 2029: In-Depth Analysis of Global Trends and Clinical Trials

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare sector is on the brink of a major transformation with the rapid growth of the Peptide Therapeutics Market—a niche expected to exceed an extraordinary USD 80 billion by the year 2029. A comprehensive study providing a deep dive into this revolutionary market has been released, punctuating the significant advancements in peptide therapy and its promising trajectory.

Highlighted in the report are key elements that include:

Extensive global and regional analysis of the Peptide Therapeutics Market.

Insightful details on over 900 peptides currently undergoing clinical trials, segmented by country, indication, and phase.

In-depth profiles of more than 200 peptides that have penetrated the market.

Examination of marketed peptide drugs, revealing patent status, availability, cost, dosage, and sales insights.

Comprehensive annual and quarterly sales data at global and regional levels.

An overview of the peptide therapeutics development technologies platform.

Trends and clinical research overview by indication, charting the course for future developments in the industry.

Driving Innovation with Peptide Therapeutics

The exploration of peptide therapeutics has ushered in a new era of precision medicine and targeted treatments, owing to their diagnostic and therapeutic efficacy. The surge in their application across a diverse spectrum of medical conditions is a testament to the strategic emphasis on personalized healthcare and innovative drug development approaches.

Advancements in peptide therapeutics are demonstrating unparalleled potential in addressing complex diseases. This surge in innovation is propelled by cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, which significantly optimize drug design and predictive capabilities, ultimately enhancing the success rate of these novel compounds.

The analysis underscores the explosive interest of global pharmaceutical giants in peptide drugs and highlights a series of strategic partnerships aimed at catalyzing the growth of this market. The industry is ripe with collaborations designed to exploit synergistic capabilities, enabling an accelerated pace of development and commercialization for peptide-based therapeutics.

Key Contributions to the Pharmaceutical Market

As the domain of healthcare continues to evolve towards a more personalized approach, peptide drugs are increasingly recognized for their capacity to offer tailored and comprehensible solutions to patients. These therapeutic agents are well-poised to emerge as a linchpin in future medical treatments, given their specificity, safety, and adaptability. With continuous investment in research and technology within this sector, peptides are set to revolutionize the global pharmaceutical market.

The narrative of peptide drugs continues to unfold, promising a future where personalized treatment regimens are the norm, and precision healthcare becomes ever more attainable. The newly added report reflects a comprehensive analysis of the current state and future outlook of the Peptide Therapeutics Market, presenting a meticulous picture painted with the potential and progressive leaps of peptide therapeutics.

The exhaustive insights provided offer an integral resource for industry stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and investors seeking to understand the complex landscape of peptide therapeutics and its impact on the future of healthcare delivery. It stands as a beacon highlighting the innovative advancements and the growing potential that peptide therapies bring to the forefront of global health.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Peptide Drugs

1.1 History, Development & Evolution

1.2 Approved Peptide Drugs

2. Peptide Drugs - Therapeutic, Diagnostic & Theranostic Potential & Market Implications

2.1 Therapeutic Potential & Market Implications

2.2 Diagnostic Potential & Market Implications

2.3 Theranostic Potential & Market Implications

3. Global Peptide Drugs Clinical Research & Market Trends by Indication

3.1 Inheritable Genetic Diseases

3.2 Cancer

3.3 Microbial Infections

3.4 Autoimmune Disorders

3.5 Metabolic Disorders

3.6 Neurodegenerative Diseases

4. Peptide Based Therapeutic Approaches

4.1 Peptide Hormone Drugs

4.2 Peptide Drug Conjugates

4.3 Peptide Vaccines

4.4 Peptide Agonists

4.5 Peptide Aptamers

4.6 Peptide Antibody

5. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Trends & Drivers

5.2 Future Growth Avenues

6. Peptide Therapeutics Market Landscape by Region

6.1 US

6.2 EU

6.3 China

6.4 Japan

6.5 South Korea

6.6 UK

6.7 India

6.8 Middle East

6.9 Canada

6.10 Australia

7. Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Country

7.2 Indication

7.3 Phase

7.4 Priority Status

7.5 Therapy Class

8. Marketed Peptide Drugs Insight - Patent, Availability, Cost, Dosage, & Sales Insight

8.1 Bylvay

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

8.1.3 Sales Insight

8.2 Parsabiv

8.3 Bydureon BCise

8.4 Linzess

8.5 Increlex

8.6 Terlivaz

8.7 Empaveli

8.8 Voxzogo

8.9 Imcivree

8.10 Trulicity

8.11 Ozempic

8.12 Wegovy

8.13 Tresiba

8.14 Rybelsus

8.15 Xultophy

8.16 Victoza

8.17 Ryzodeg

8.18 Fiasp

8.19 Lantus

8.20 Toujeo

9. Peptide Therapeutics Development Technologies Platform

9.1 Biodrug Design Accelerator - Fujitsu/PeptiDream

9.2 T-Win Technology - IO Biotech

9.3 Numatech - Numaferm

9.4 ProteinStudio - ProteinQure

9.5 The Magnifier N??T - Nuritas

9.6 PepPower - GenScript

9.7 Unnamed Peptide Platform - Zealand Pharma

9.8 PDPS (Peptide Discovery Platform System) - PeptiDream

9.9 Veneno Suite - Veneno Technologies

9.10 SmartDepotT Technology - Peptron

9.11 Bicycles - Bicycle Therapeutics

9.12 RALA Technolgy - pHion Therapeutics

9.13 Discovery Platform - Orbit Discovery

9.14 Imotopes - Imcyse

9.15 Nautilus - Peptilogics

9.16 Swarm Intelligence 2.0 - Pepticom

9.17 streaMLine Platform - Gubra

9.18 Precision Endocrine Peptides (PEPs) - MBX Biosciences

9.19 pHLIP (pH-Low Insertion Peptides) - pHLIP

9.20 alphalex - Cybrexa

10. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase-I

10.4 Phase-I/II

10.5 Phase-II

10.6 Phase-II/III

10.7 Phase-III

10.8 Preregistration

10.9 Registered

10.10 Marketed

11. Peptide Hormones Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

12. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

13. Glucagon-Like Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

14. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

15. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

16. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

18. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

19. Peptide Vaccines Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

20. Peptide Fragments Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

21. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

22. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

23. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

24. Antimicrobial Cationic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

25. Peptide Hydrolases Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

26. Peptide Aptamers

27. Intercellular Signalling Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

28. Peptide Antibiotics Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

29. Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

30. Bicyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

31. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase

32. Competitive Landscape

32.1 AbbVie

32.2 Adocia

32.3 Amgen

32.4 Antlia Bioscience

32.5 AsclepiX Therapeutics

32.6 AstraZeneca

32.7 Bicycle Therapeutics

32.8 Biohaven Labs

32.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb

32.10 Carmot Therapeutics

32.11 Eli Lilly and Company

32.12 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

32.13 Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals

32.14 GEROPHARM

32.15 Hanmi Pharmaceutical

32.16 HEC Pharm

32.17 Heidelberg Pharma AG

32.18 ImCyse

32.19 Janux Therapeutics

32.20 Kine Sciences

32.21 Lactocore

32.22 Maxwell Biosciences

32.23 Merck & Co

32.24 Novartis

32.25 Novo Nordisk

32.26 Oryn Therapeutics

32.27 Palatin Technologies

32.28 PeptiDream

32.29 Pfizer

32.30 Priavoid

32.31 Primary Peptides

32.32 Protagonist Therapeutics

32.33 Roche

32.34 Sanofi

32.35 Sapience Therapeutics

32.36 Seagen

32.37 Shaanxi Micot Technology Co

32.38 Stuart Therapeutics

32.39 Takeda

32.40 Zealand Pharma





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8a315

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.