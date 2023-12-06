Peptide Therapeutics Market Set to Surpass USD 80 Billion by 2029: In-Depth Analysis of Global Trends and Clinical Trials

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare sector is on the brink of a major transformation with the rapid growth of the Peptide Therapeutics Market—a niche expected to exceed an extraordinary USD 80 billion by the year 2029. A comprehensive study providing a deep dive into this revolutionary market has been released, punctuating the significant advancements in peptide therapy and its promising trajectory.
Highlighted in the report are key elements that include:
- Extensive global and regional analysis of the Peptide Therapeutics Market.
- Insightful details on over 900 peptides currently undergoing clinical trials, segmented by country, indication, and phase.
- In-depth profiles of more than 200 peptides that have penetrated the market.
- Examination of marketed peptide drugs, revealing patent status, availability, cost, dosage, and sales insights.
- Comprehensive annual and quarterly sales data at global and regional levels.
- An overview of the peptide therapeutics development technologies platform.
- Trends and clinical research overview by indication, charting the course for future developments in the industry.
Driving Innovation with Peptide Therapeutics
The exploration of peptide therapeutics has ushered in a new era of precision medicine and targeted treatments, owing to their diagnostic and therapeutic efficacy. The surge in their application across a diverse spectrum of medical conditions is a testament to the strategic emphasis on personalized healthcare and innovative drug development approaches.
Advancements in peptide therapeutics are demonstrating unparalleled potential in addressing complex diseases. This surge in innovation is propelled by cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, which significantly optimize drug design and predictive capabilities, ultimately enhancing the success rate of these novel compounds.
The analysis underscores the explosive interest of global pharmaceutical giants in peptide drugs and highlights a series of strategic partnerships aimed at catalyzing the growth of this market. The industry is ripe with collaborations designed to exploit synergistic capabilities, enabling an accelerated pace of development and commercialization for peptide-based therapeutics.
Key Contributions to the Pharmaceutical Market
As the domain of healthcare continues to evolve towards a more personalized approach, peptide drugs are increasingly recognized for their capacity to offer tailored and comprehensible solutions to patients. These therapeutic agents are well-poised to emerge as a linchpin in future medical treatments, given their specificity, safety, and adaptability. With continuous investment in research and technology within this sector, peptides are set to revolutionize the global pharmaceutical market.
The narrative of peptide drugs continues to unfold, promising a future where personalized treatment regimens are the norm, and precision healthcare becomes ever more attainable. The newly added report reflects a comprehensive analysis of the current state and future outlook of the Peptide Therapeutics Market, presenting a meticulous picture painted with the potential and progressive leaps of peptide therapeutics.
The exhaustive insights provided offer an integral resource for industry stakeholders, healthcare professionals, and investors seeking to understand the complex landscape of peptide therapeutics and its impact on the future of healthcare delivery. It stands as a beacon highlighting the innovative advancements and the growing potential that peptide therapies bring to the forefront of global health.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Peptide Drugs
1.1 History, Development & Evolution
1.2 Approved Peptide Drugs
2. Peptide Drugs - Therapeutic, Diagnostic & Theranostic Potential & Market Implications
2.1 Therapeutic Potential & Market Implications
2.2 Diagnostic Potential & Market Implications
2.3 Theranostic Potential & Market Implications
3. Global Peptide Drugs Clinical Research & Market Trends by Indication
3.1 Inheritable Genetic Diseases
3.2 Cancer
3.3 Microbial Infections
3.4 Autoimmune Disorders
3.5 Metabolic Disorders
3.6 Neurodegenerative Diseases
4. Peptide Based Therapeutic Approaches
4.1 Peptide Hormone Drugs
4.2 Peptide Drug Conjugates
4.3 Peptide Vaccines
4.4 Peptide Agonists
4.5 Peptide Aptamers
4.6 Peptide Antibody
5. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook
5.1 Current Market Trends & Drivers
5.2 Future Growth Avenues
6. Peptide Therapeutics Market Landscape by Region
6.1 US
6.2 EU
6.3 China
6.4 Japan
6.5 South Korea
6.6 UK
6.7 India
6.8 Middle East
6.9 Canada
6.10 Australia
7. Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview
7.1 By Country
7.2 Indication
7.3 Phase
7.4 Priority Status
7.5 Therapy Class
8. Marketed Peptide Drugs Insight - Patent, Availability, Cost, Dosage, & Sales Insight
8.1 Bylvay
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis
8.1.3 Sales Insight
8.2 Parsabiv
8.3 Bydureon BCise
8.4 Linzess
8.5 Increlex
8.6 Terlivaz
8.7 Empaveli
8.8 Voxzogo
8.9 Imcivree
8.10 Trulicity
8.11 Ozempic
8.12 Wegovy
8.13 Tresiba
8.14 Rybelsus
8.15 Xultophy
8.16 Victoza
8.17 Ryzodeg
8.18 Fiasp
8.19 Lantus
8.20 Toujeo
9. Peptide Therapeutics Development Technologies Platform
9.1 Biodrug Design Accelerator - Fujitsu/PeptiDream
9.2 T-Win Technology - IO Biotech
9.3 Numatech - Numaferm
9.4 ProteinStudio - ProteinQure
9.5 The Magnifier N??T - Nuritas
9.6 PepPower - GenScript
9.7 Unnamed Peptide Platform - Zealand Pharma
9.8 PDPS (Peptide Discovery Platform System) - PeptiDream
9.9 Veneno Suite - Veneno Technologies
9.10 SmartDepotT Technology - Peptron
9.11 Bicycles - Bicycle Therapeutics
9.12 RALA Technolgy - pHion Therapeutics
9.13 Discovery Platform - Orbit Discovery
9.14 Imotopes - Imcyse
9.15 Nautilus - Peptilogics
9.16 Swarm Intelligence 2.0 - Pepticom
9.17 streaMLine Platform - Gubra
9.18 Precision Endocrine Peptides (PEPs) - MBX Biosciences
9.19 pHLIP (pH-Low Insertion Peptides) - pHLIP
9.20 alphalex - Cybrexa
10. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
10.1 Research
10.2 Preclinical
10.3 Phase-I
10.4 Phase-I/II
10.5 Phase-II
10.6 Phase-II/III
10.7 Phase-III
10.8 Preregistration
10.9 Registered
10.10 Marketed
11. Peptide Hormones Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
12. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
13. Glucagon-Like Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
14. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
15. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
16. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
18. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
19. Peptide Vaccines Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
20. Peptide Fragments Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
21. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
22. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
23. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
24. Antimicrobial Cationic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
25. Peptide Hydrolases Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
26. Peptide Aptamers
27. Intercellular Signalling Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
28. Peptide Antibiotics Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
29. Peptide Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
30. Bicyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
31. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight By Country, Indication & Phase
32. Competitive Landscape
32.1 AbbVie
32.2 Adocia
32.3 Amgen
32.4 Antlia Bioscience
32.5 AsclepiX Therapeutics
32.6 AstraZeneca
32.7 Bicycle Therapeutics
32.8 Biohaven Labs
32.9 Bristol-Myers Squibb
32.10 Carmot Therapeutics
32.11 Eli Lilly and Company
32.12 Ferring Pharmaceuticals
32.13 Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals
32.14 GEROPHARM
32.15 Hanmi Pharmaceutical
32.16 HEC Pharm
32.17 Heidelberg Pharma AG
32.18 ImCyse
32.19 Janux Therapeutics
32.20 Kine Sciences
32.21 Lactocore
32.22 Maxwell Biosciences
32.23 Merck & Co
32.24 Novartis
32.25 Novo Nordisk
32.26 Oryn Therapeutics
32.27 Palatin Technologies
32.28 PeptiDream
32.29 Pfizer
32.30 Priavoid
32.31 Primary Peptides
32.32 Protagonist Therapeutics
32.33 Roche
32.34 Sanofi
32.35 Sapience Therapeutics
32.36 Seagen
32.37 Shaanxi Micot Technology Co
32.38 Stuart Therapeutics
32.39 Takeda
32.40 Zealand Pharma
