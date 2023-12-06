Metal Chelates Market projected to reach USD 665.16 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Metal Chelates Market ” , By Type (Primary nutrients, Secondary nutrients, Micronutrients, Others), Crop type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other crops), mode of application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Metal Chelates Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 396.26 Million Market size value in 2030 USD 665.16 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 7.68% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Crop Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW BASF SE Akzo Nobel N.V Sample of Companies Covered Aries Agro Limited Deretil Agronutritional Haifa Chemicals Ltd

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Metal Chelates Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The metal chelates market is witnessing significant growth and evolution, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality crops, sustainable agriculture practices, and advancements in manufacturing processes. With a focus on addressing micronutrient deficiencies in soil, metal chelates play a pivotal role in enhancing nutrient absorption by plants, thereby improving crop yield and quality. The market is propelled by the global imperative to optimize agricultural productivity to meet the rising food demand of a growing population. Additionally, the expanding awareness of environmental sustainability has spurred the adoption of metal chelates in eco-friendly fertilization strategies and water treatment applications. Ongoing research and development efforts aimed at developing novel chelating agents with enhanced properties underscore the industry's commitment to innovation. As a result, the Metal Chelates Market is poised for continued expansion, offering opportunities for companies to capitalize on the intersection of agricultural efficiency, environmental responsibility, and technological innovation.

Major Vendors in the Global Metal Chelates Market:

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Aries Agro Limited

Deretil Agronutritional

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Nufarm Limited

Protex International

Syngenta AG

Valagro SPA

Van Iperen International

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Crops

The increasing demand for high-quality crops is a significant driver for the rising demand for metal chelates in agriculture. As consumers become more conscious of their dietary choices and nutritional intake, there is a growing preference for crops that not only yield higher quantities but also boast improved nutritional content and overall quality. Metal chelates, particularly micronutrient chelates, play a crucial role in enhancing the bioavailability of essential nutrients for plants. By addressing micronutrient deficiencies in the soil, metal chelates contribute to the production of crops with enhanced nutritional profiles, taste, and appearance. This trend aligns with the broader global shift towards healthier eating habits and a focus on sustainable agricultural practices. As a result, farmers and agricultural practitioners are increasingly incorporating metal chelates into their fertilization strategies to meet the rising demand for high-quality crops in the market.





Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Awareness of Micronutrient Deficiencies

Rising disposable incomes in developing countries

Increasing Water Treatment Applications

Opportunities:

Developing novel metal chelates with enhanced properties

Increasing Technological advancements in metal chelate production

Growing awareness of environmental sustainability

Increasing demand for metal chelates in agriculture

The increasing demand for metal chelates in agriculture reflects a prominent trend in the metal chelates market driven by the imperative to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability. Metal chelates, particularly micronutrient chelates, play a crucial role in addressing nutrient deficiencies in soil, thereby optimizing nutrient uptake by plants. As the global population continues to grow, there is a heightened need for efficient and high-yielding agricultural practices to meet food demand. Metal chelates contribute to improved crop yield, quality, and overall plant health by ensuring the availability of essential micronutrients. Farmers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of incorporating metal chelates into their fertilization strategies, and the trend aligns with broader efforts in the agricultural industry to adopt advanced technologies and sustainable practices for optimal resource utilization. This rising awareness and adoption underscore the pivotal role of metal chelates in modern agriculture.

The market for Metal Chelates Market is dominated by North America.

The Asia Pacific region is dominate to the metal chelates market, fueled by a substantial increase in awareness regarding the consumption of nutrient products. Widespread deficiencies of essential elements like Boron and Zinc across the globe significantly impact crop productivity and quality. Farmers are increasingly cognizant of these deficiencies, leading to a heightened utilization of chelated micronutrients, particularly for zinc and boron. The region's robust market growth is further driven by factors such as rising disposable income, progressive urbanization, a growing population, and heightened awareness of nutritional consumption. Notably, countries like China, India, and Australia exhibit strong purchasing power and a willingness to adopt new innovations and technologies, positioning them as key drivers of future growth in the metal chelates market, particularly in the context of advancing the food market.

North America has fastest growing region in the Metal Chelates Market due to several key factors. The region's advanced agricultural practices, coupled with a high degree of technological adoption, have driven the widespread use of metal chelates in optimizing crop yields. A well-established awareness of micronutrient deficiencies and their impact on agricultural productivity has prompted farmers in North America to increasingly incorporate metal chelates into their fertilization strategies. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations have propelled the demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions, further boosting the market for metal chelates. The region's robust economy, substantial investments in research and development, and a well-developed infrastructure for agriculture contribute to its leadership in the global metal chelates market. Furthermore, a proactive approach toward sustainable farming practices and the consistent pursuit of innovative solutions solidify North America's position as a dominant player in the Metal Chelates Market.

Micronutrients Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on type segment is categorized into primary nutrients, secondary nutrients, micronutrients, and others. Micronutrients hold a major share in the metal chelates market due to their critical role in addressing nutrient deficiencies in soils and ensuring optimal plant growth and development. While required in smaller quantities compared to primary and secondary nutrients, micronutrients such as iron, zinc, copper, manganese, and boron are indispensable for various biochemical and physiological processes in plants. Micronutrient chelates enhance the bioavailability of these essential elements, facilitating their efficient uptake by plants. As global awareness of the impact of micronutrient deficiencies on crop quality and yield increases, farmers are increasingly turning to metal chelates to address specific soil nutrient imbalances. The versatility of micronutrient chelates in addressing diverse crops and soil conditions contributes to their substantial market share, making them a cornerstone of the metal chelates market's growth, especially in the context of precision agriculture and sustainable farming practices.

