Global Battery Electrolytes Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Improvement in Lithium-Ion Battery Energizes Growth

Global Battery Electrolytes Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Battery Electrolytes estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LIthium-ion segment is estimated at 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Battery electrolytes play a vital role in the global market, especially within the context of lithium-ion batteries, which are expected to see strong growth in the long term.In 2022, the market presence of various players is classified as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Competition within the battery electrolyte market has been significant, with key players vying for market share. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and trends in this dynamic industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $490.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a key region for this market's favorable growth. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential, with insights into the market share of key competitors.



The Battery Electrolytes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$490.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-Mobility: An Expanding Market for Battery Electrolyte

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Rise in Adoption of Renewable Energy and Growing Need for Battery Storage to Drive Demand for Battery Electrolyte

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market: Opportunity for Battery Electrolyte Markets

Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018

Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2019

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Improvement in Lithium-Ion Battery Energizes Growth in Electrolyte Market

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Global Motorcycles Market (In Million US$) for the Years 2018, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices to Increase the Demand for Battery Electrolytes

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2024

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Investments on Rise in Development of Advanced Battery Technologies

Few Recent Advancements in Non-Flammable Electrolytes for Safer Lithium-Ion Battery Applications

New Generation Lithium-ion Batteries Could Store More Power as they are Nonflammable

Advances in Battery Technologies Stir Changes in Electrolyte Composition

Select Innovations

Dual Electrolyte Battery Technology: A New Development

Industry Seeks Rentable Electrolytes Model for Flow Batteries to Compete Against Lithium Ion Batteries

Strict Carbon Emission Regulations to Boost Demand in Lithium Ion Battery Electrolytes Market

Competing Disruptive Battery Technologies for Li-ion Batteries

