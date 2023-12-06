Israel CBD and Cannabis Regulation Report 2023 - New Reform in Medical Cannabis Expected to Enter into Force in March 2024

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The constant government changes that have taken place over the last three years, along with the general composition of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) with multiple parties with different ideologies, makes predicting the future of Israel's CBD sector difficult. CBD is no longer considered a scheduled substance and will be allowed in foods and cosmetics once approved by the Ministry of Health.

A new reform in medical cannabis is expected to enter into force in March 2024, which will ease the regulatory burden for patients and industry members.

This report provides a detailed overview of Israel's regulatory framework for CBD, hemp and cannabis.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

