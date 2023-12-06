Europe’s Retail Paper Bag Industry Demand to Surge at 4.7% CAGR through 2033 Amid Increasing Environmental Concerns | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of retail paper bags in Europe are estimated to be valued at around US$ 1,874.5 million in 2023. The business is expected to reach US$ 2,956.1 million by 2033. Revenue of the retail paper bag sector in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period between 2023 and 2033.



Europe recorded a CAGR of 3.4% during the historical period. The country stood at a valuation of US$ 1,778.1 million in 2022, which was an increase from US$ 1,570.4 million in 2018.

With augmenting literacy rates and cognition in people about environmental degradation, consumer discretion is shifting toward the adoption of eco-friendly and safe packaging solutions in the food service business. The packaging sector consumes more than one-third of the plastic material produced globally. Replacement of plastic bags with paper bags is the key booster for the paper bag business.

The demand for packaged food is set to increase due to the changing lifestyle of people and a growing population. As countries in Europe are rapidly industrializing and experiencing urbanization, the demand for ‘on-the-go’ meals would fuel the growth of paper bags in the food service sector.

The food service sector is also focusing on logistics, trading, marketing, and customer services, all of which are directly dangling on the quality of the packaging of the food. The retail sector accounts for more than 50% of the paper bag business in developed countries across Europe. Hence, strong retail sales are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the growth of the retail paper bag business in Europe in the estimated period.

Increasing awareness among consumers and manufacturers regarding the effects of plastic packaging on the surroundings has resulted in a key shift in preference for environment-friendly packaging solutions, such as paper. Paper bags have experienced high penetration in the business in the last couple of decades. A strong retail sector outlook, coupled with high consumer preference for paper bags, is expected to ensure a positive outlook for the growth of Europe’s paper bag business.

Key Takeaways from Europe Retail Paper Bag Business Report:

The pinched bottom open mouth and sewn open mouth segments are together estimated to account for around 57.5% of the share by 2023.

of the share by 2023. 101 to 150-micron bags are estimated to hold a share of 19.7% in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of from 2023 to 2033. Brown kraft paper is anticipated to be valued at US$ 609 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1,638.2 million by 2033.

in 2023 and is expected to reach by 2033. Recycled fiber is anticipated to record an attractive CAGR of 5.2%, and it will expand 1.7 times its current value by 2033.

and it will expand its current value by 2033. Agriculture is estimated to account for around 38.3% in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2023 to 2033.



“With increasing environmental awareness, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. This is set to provide an opportunity for manufacturers to develop and offer biodegradable and compostable food service paper bags,” - Says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

The retail paper bag business in Europe is fragmented, and the Tier 1 players hold 35 to 45% share.

Key companies in Europe's retail paper bag business are concentrating on developing sustainable solutions and innovations. To strengthen their resources, renowned players are also seeking to execute the merger and acquisition strategy.

For instance,

In December 2022, Mondi plc, a leader in environmentally friendly paper and packaging, opened a US$ 18 million greenfield facility in Morocco. This facility can produce about 100 million paper bags annually.

Mondi plc, a leader in environmentally friendly paper and packaging, opened a US$ 18 million greenfield facility in Morocco. This facility can produce about 100 million paper bags annually. In January 2022, Smurfit Kappa plc announced the investment of US$ 33 million in its Fortaleza plant in Brazil. It aims to expand its capacity to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging.

Smurfit Kappa plc announced the investment of US$ 33 million in its Fortaleza plant in Brazil. It aims to expand its capacity to meet the growing demand for innovative and sustainable packaging. In September 2021, Huhtamäki Oyj announced the acquisition of Elif. It is a supplier of sustainable, flexible packaging to global brand owners.



Get More Valuable Insights into Europe Retail Paper Bag Business

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Europe retail paper bag business, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the Europe retail paper bag business based on product (sewn open mouth, pinched bottom open mouth, pasted valve, pasted open mouth, flat bottom), material (brown kraft, white kraft, recycled fiber), thickness (up to 50 microns, 51 to 100 microns, 101 to 150 microns, above 150), and end-use (agriculture, supermarkets, clothing and fashion retail stores, e-commerce, and food services).

Key Companies Profiled

Mondi Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

International Paper Company

Novolex Holdings, Inc.

Welton Bibby And Baron Limited

ProAmpac LLC

Gerhard Schürholz GmbH

Huhtamaki Oyj

Toybe Global Packaging

AB Group Packaging

Smith Anderson Group Ltd

Milhe & Avons

BillerudKorsnas AB

CEE Schisler Packaging Solutions

Europe Retail Paper Bag Industry Segmentation by Category

By Material:

Brown Kraft

White Kraft

Recycled Fiber Brown Grade Mechanical Grade White Grade



By Product:

Sewn Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Pasted Open Mouth

Flat Bottom



By Thickness:

Up to 50 microns

51 to 100 microns

101 to 150 microns

Above 150

By End-use:

Agriculture

Supermarkets

Clothing and Fashion Retail Stores

E-commerce

Food Services



By Country:

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

