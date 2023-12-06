Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Size To Worth USD 191.8 Trillion by 2032 | CAGR of 11.2%

New York, United States , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Size is To Grow from USD 66.3 Trillion in 2022 to USD 191.8 Trillion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the projected period. The mutual fund industry is an evolving influenced by a variety of factors. Shifting market dynamics, shifting investor preferences, regulatory reforms, technological advancements, and global economic trends are among them. Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have also reshaped the landscape, altering how investors approach diversification and cost management.

Mutual funds have grown in popularity as an investment vehicle for both individual and institutional investors. A mutual fund is a type of investment vehicle that pools money from multiple investors in order to invest in a diverse portfolio of assets such as stocks, bonds, and other securities. The mutual fund's portfolio is its total holdings, and each investor in the mutual fund owns shares that represent a portion of these holdings. A mutual fund's assets are the total market value of the investments it owns. The ability to diversify investments is one of the primary advantages of mutual funds. Mutual funds, in general, provide a high level of liquidity. Investors can easily redeem their shares for cash, usually within a day of making the request. Furthermore, as financial literacy grows, more people recognize the value of investing, which could lead to an increase in mutual fund assets. With the rise of robo-advisors and digital investment platforms, there is an excellent opportunity to reach out to a younger, more tech-savvy demographic. However, with so many funds on the market, attracting and retaining investors becomes difficult, especially given the growing popularity of alternative investment options such as ETFs. As economies grow, so do disposable incomes, which leads to increased investment in mutual funds. Furthermore, the incorporation of technology, robo-advisors, and digital platforms has increased the accessibility of mutual funds to a broader range of investors, particularly younger generations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Open-ended, Close-ended), By Investment Strategy (Equity Strategy, Fixed Income Strategy, Multi-asset, Balanced Strategy, Sustainable Strategy, Money Market Strategy, Others), By Investor Type (Institutional, Individual), By Distribution Channel (Banks, Financial Advisors, Broker-dealer, Direct Sales, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The open-ended segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

The global mutual fund assets market is divided into two types: open-ended and close-ended. Among these, the open-ended segment dominates the market, accounting for 78.6% of total revenue over the forecast period. Open-ended mutual funds have an unlimited number of shares and can redeem existing shares or issue new shares in response to investor demand. This enables investors to buy and sell shares at any time, giving them easy access to their investments. The fund manager can also actively manage the portfolio by adjusting holdings based on market conditions and investment objectives due to the open-ended structure.

The individual segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

The global mutual fund assets market is divided into two types of investors: institutional and individual. Among these, the individual segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Individuals and small businesses buy and sell stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and mutual funds. Individuals are also referred to as retail investors. Furthermore, when compared to other investment vehicles, mutual funds frequently have lower investment minimums, making them more accessible to retail investors with limited capital.

The equity strategy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Mutual Fund Assets Market during the forecast period.

The global mutual fund assets market is classified into equity strategy, fixed income strategy, multi-asset, balanced strategy, sustainable strategy, money market strategy, and others based on investment strategy. The equity strategy segment is expected to account for the majority of the m Mutual Fund Assets market during the forecast period. An equity fund, also known as a stock fund, is a type of aggregated investment fund that invests in the stock market to generate returns for the fund's owners.

The direct sales segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 37.2% over the forecast period.

The global mutual fund assets market is divided into banks, financial advisors, broker-dealers, direct sales, and others based on distribution channel. Among these, the direct sales segment dominates the market, accounting for 37.2% of total revenue over the forecast period. Direct sales allow investors to purchase mutual fund units without the use of intermediaries such as brokers or financial advisors. This provides investors with more control over their investment decisions while potentially saving them money on distribution fees or commissions.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, North America will hold a market share of more than 41.8%. The region's financial market is well-developed and mature, with a strong presence of asset management firms and financial institutions that offer mutual funds. The breadth and depth of the North American financial industry attract a large number of institutional and retail investors who trust and rely on mutual funds as a preferred investment vehicle.

During the forecast period, the Europe market is projected to grow at a faster CAGR. Because of the presence of multiple countries, the European mutual fund market has a variety of regulatory environments. Because of favorable regulations, Luxembourg and Ireland serve as fund domiciles. The market has reached maturity, and both retail and institutional investors are present.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Major vendors in the Global Mutual Fund Assets Market include BNP PARIBAS MUTUAL FUND, PIMCO, CITIGROUP INC., BLACKROCK, INC., STATE STREET CORPORATION, CAPITAL GROUP, MORGAN STANLEY, THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC., JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, GOLDMAN SACHS, and Others.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a USD 30 million investment in Centivo. Centivo is an innovative health plan provider for self-insured businesses that addresses health care affordability for employees and their families.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Mutual Fund Assets Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Mutual Fund Assets Market, Type Analysis

Open-ended

Close-ended

Mutual Fund Assets Market, Investment Strategy Analysis

Equity Strategy

Fixed Income Strategy

Multi-asset

Balanced Strategy

Sustainable Strategy

Money Market Strategy

Others

Mutual Fund Assets Market, Investor Type Analysis

Institutional

Individual

Mutual Fund Assets Market, Distribution Channel Analysis

Banks

Financial Advisors

Broker-dealer

Direct Sales

Others

Global Mutual Fund Assets Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



