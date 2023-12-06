CDR-Life Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study with Boehringer Ingelheim Evaluating Potential Treatment for Geographic Atrophy

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc. today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 trial of BI 771716 for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA). Licensed to Boehringer Ingelheim, BI 771716 is a highly specific antibody fragment of reduced size, enabling an optimized penetration through all retinal layers to the most critical target site driving GA disease pathology.



The Phase 1 study (NCT06006585) is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of intravitreal single rising doses and multiple doses of BI 771716 as a potential treatment for GA.

GA is a chronic and progressive, irreversible retinal disease that occurs in people with late-stage dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) impacting the ability to see. More than 5 million people worldwide suffer from GA, of which more than 40% are legally blind. GA worsens with age, affecting 1 in 29 people above the age of 75 and 1 in 4 people above 90. Consequently, rising incidences are expected in aging populations.

“This milestone marks CDR-Life's emergence as a clinical stage company and underscores the ability of our platform to generate molecules that may one day bring life changing treatments to patients,” said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life. “We look forward to the continued development of BI 771716 as it progresses through the clinic.”

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life is developing highly specific antibody therapeutics to target intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC). Our versatile MHC-targeted antibody platform increases access to a vast array of antigens that were not previously addressable, to develop a pipeline of first in class therapeutics across a broad range of solid tumors. With a team of proven drug development experts and backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, we are working to redirect and activate the patient’s own immune system to eliminate their tumors.