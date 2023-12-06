Enefit Green has taken final investment decision on 90 MW Kelme 2 wind farm in Lithuania. Kelme 2 is the second stage of the three-stage Kelme development project and part of Enefit Green’s previously communicated project pipeline to increase its installed electricity generation capacity to 1,900 MW by the end of 2026.



Kelme 2 wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2025 and is expected to generate ca 315 GWh electricity per year. Enefit Green will invest nearly 150 million EUR in this project. In order to secure the necessary investments for the construction of the wind farm, Enefit Green has earlier entered into long-term PPAs covering part of the expected production during first 5 to 7 years of operation of Kelme 2 wind farm.

Including the Kelme 2 wind farm, the number of wind farms under construction by Enefit Green will increase to six with total capacity of 615 megawatts to be added upon completion. In addition, five solar farms with a total capacity of 100 megawatts are under construction.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.