Global Robotic Smart Motors Industry Report 2023: An $8.04 Billion Market by 2033 - 24V Segment to Dominate, North America Leads

Global Robotic Smart Motors Market is projected to reach a value of $8.04 billion by 2033 from $4.79 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%

The global robotic smart motors market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years due to substantial growth and technological advancements. One of the primary driving forces behind the market's expansion is the burgeoning demand for automation across diverse sectors.

From automotive manufacturing and healthcare to logistics and even in people's daily lives, smart motors are playing a pivotal role. With the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), robotic systems equipped with smart motors can continuously improve their performance. These motors learn about their physical surroundings, including obstacles, objects, and their locations from their environment, make real-time decisions, and even collaborate with humans seamlessly, making themselves versatile and invaluable assets across industries.

Furthermore, these motors are energy-efficient, contributing to sustainability efforts by reducing power consumption. This aspect aligns with the growing focus on adopting eco-friendly practices and energy conservation, further driving market growth. Moreover, the global robotic smart motors market represents the future of automation. With their capacity for precision, adaptability, and energy efficiency, these motors are poised to become the cornerstone of countless industries, shaping a world where automation is not just a luxury but a necessity for efficiency, quality, and sustainability.

Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning have further bolstered the capabilities of smart motors, enabling robots to adapt and learn from their surroundings. As industries continue to embrace automation, the global robotic smart motors market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, revolutionizing the way one works and lives.

Market Segmentation

Commercial Segment to Lead the Global Robotic Smart Motors Market

The global robotic smart motors market was led by commercial application, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

This growth is driven by a convergence of factors, including the escalating demand for automation across various commercial sectors, the versatility and efficiency offered by robotic smart motorss, and the continuous advancement of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

24V Segment to Dominate the Global Robotic Smart Motors Market

The global robotic smart motors market is expected to be dominated by the 24V voltage in 2023. The 24V is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

One of the primary reasons behind this growth is the widespread adoption of 24V motors across various industries and applications. T

Hardware Segment to Lead Global Robotic Smart Motors Market

The global robotic smart motors market (by component) includes hardware, which is expected to dominate the market. It is expected to generate $3.40 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $5.63 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

North America to Dominate Global Robotic Smart Motors Market

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.16%. The presence of a larger number of established robotic smart motors providers is driving the market in the region. The presence of major industry players such as YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Kollmorgen, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Moog Animatics, and AMKmotion GmbH within the region, along with growth strategies such as partnerships, are paving the way for market opportunities.

Market Share Analysis & Company Profiles

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Robotic Smart Motors Market: An Overview

1.1.2 Key Enabling Technologies for Smart Motors

1.1.2.1 Use of Advanced Technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT)

1.1.2.2 Advancement in Smart Motor Technology

1.1.3 Start-Ups and Investment Scenario

1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Utilization of Automation in Industries

1.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Energy-Efficient Motors for Sustainable Operations

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Cost Implications of Smart Motor Adoption

1.2.2.2 Cyberattacks on Robotics and Autonomous Systems

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches, Developments, and Others

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, Contracts, and Others

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Integration of Smart Robots with Other Emerging Technologies

1.2.5.2 Growing Demand for Advanced Autonomous Robotic Systems

1.2.5.3 Growing Demand for Integration of Smart Motors with IoT Capabilities

2 Application

2.1 Global Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Robot Type)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Robot Type)

2.1.2 Commercial

2.1.2.1 Industrial Robot

2.1.2.2 Service Robot

2.1.2.3 Medical Robot

2.1.2.4 Agricultural Robot

2.1.2.5 Inspection and Maintenance Robot

2.1.2.6 Cleaning Robot

2.1.2.7 Warehouse and Logistics Robot

2.1.3 Defense

2.1.3.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

2.1.3.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

2.1.3.3 Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV)

2.1.3.4 Bomb Disposal Robot

2.1.3.5 Tactical Robot

2.1.3.6 Robotic Exoskeleton

2.1.3.7 Autonomous Weapon System

3 Product

3.1 Global Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Voltage)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Global Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Voltage), Value Data

3.1.2 12V

3.1.3 18V

3.1.4 24V

3.1.5 36V

3.1.6 48V

3.1.7 Above 48V

3.2 Global Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Component)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis for Global Robotic Smart Motors Market (by Component)

3.2.2 Hardware

3.2.2.1 Motor

3.2.2.2 Encoder

3.2.2.3 Motor Controller

3.2.2.4 Communication Interface

3.2.2.5 Sensor

3.2.2.6 Power Electronics

3.2.2.7 Others

3.2.3 Software

