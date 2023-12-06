Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market revenue to hit USD 234 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immunoprotein diagnostic testing market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~7% from 2024 to 2036. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 234 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 73 billion in the year 2023.A sudden rise in screening tests can be witnessed in medicine, which are frequently used to determine diseases in their earliest stages when therapy is typically more effective, and morbidity or death from the disease can be lowered.

Moreover, according to a US study, a program that increases colorectal cancer screening to over 75% would result in a 15% decrease in incidence.

As a broad spectrum of diseases, including cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders, are covered by screening tests there would be a heightened need for immunoprotein diagnostic testing is essential for identifying and validating particular disorders and is used for tracking the course of a patient's illness, and modify therapeutic approaches.

Growth in the Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis to Boost Market Growth

The inflammatory and autoimmune illness known as rheumatoid arthritis, or RA, causes the body's immune system to target the tissue that lines the joints on both sides of the body which may result in joint discomfort, edema, and stiffness. Moreover, the cause of the condition is unknown but it can be controlled by introducing certain modifications in lifestyle, medicine, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and nutritional therapy. However, it is often challenging to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis since its symptoms and signs might be mistaken for those of a variety of other illnesses with the aid of immunoprotein diagnostic testing rheumatoid arthritis may be diagnosed in the early stages as it can assess anti–cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibodies in the blood which are generated by the immune system when an individual has rheumatoid arthritis.

According to estimates, globally, more than 17 million cases of rheumatoid arthritis were reported in 2020.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Burden of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Growth in the APAC Region

The immunoprotein diagnostic testing market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. Chronic diseases are increasing in countries such as India which are responsible for the majority of deaths, and are the biggest source of disability in the country. Moreover, in India, the prevalence of chronic illnesses is primarily impacting the middle-aged and older demographic as it is estimated that over 20% of the elderly suffer from at least one chronic illness. For instance, around 20 out of every 100 senior Indians are affected by NCDs, with the impact being greatest on those over thirty. These factors have led to an increase in the demand for Immunoprotein testing for the early examination of chronic disorders in relation to particular proteins, as a result of the growth of these illnesses in the region.

Introduction of Novel Products to Drive the Growth in the North American Region

The North American immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. It is expected that rapid technological advancements, rising consumer awareness of immunoprotein diagnostic tests, and the ongoing collaborations between several major players in the market in the region have led to an increase in product approvals. For instance, OmegaQuant Analytics LLC the sole laboratory in the United States that specializes in fatty acid analysis introduced an HbA1c Test that determines the blood's sugar (glucose) content which is an excellent method to learn more about how well the body metabolizes glucose and also eventually lengthens life and lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cognitive decline.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Segmentation by Technology

Chemiluminescence Assay

Enzyme-based Immunoassay

Immunofluorescence Assay

Immunoturbidity Assay

Immunoprotein Electrophoresis

The chemiluminescence assay segment in immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The growth can be attributed growing burden of infectious diseases such as HIV. According to estimates, in 2022, more than 1 million people globally contracted HIV. HIV/AIDS is still a serious global public health concern that has catastrophic impacts on health worldwide which is known to be more common in the 25–54 age group because of increased sexual activity. Moreover, HIV the virus that causes AIDS, increases the papillomavirus (HPV)-induced carcinogenesis. and also makes other infections like mpox, hepatitis B, and C worse. With the rising prevalence of HIV, there is an increase in the need for an antibody test, also known as an immunoassay, which looks for antibodies to HIV in the blood by examining a patient's blood.

Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Segmentation by Application

Infectious Disease

Endocrine

Toxicology

The endocrine segment in immunoprotein diagnostic testing market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The growth can be attributed to the rising number of people with diabetes across the globe. The most prevalent endocrine condition, diabetes, is brought on by insufficient production of the hormone insulin by the pancreas, a gland located behind the stomach. Globally, diabetes is becoming more common as there are currently over 525 million diabetics worldwide as of right now than at any other time in history. Moreover, many regions of the world are seeing an increase in the prevalence of diabetes due to rapid economic development, urbanization, and the increased prevalence of overweight/obesity and unhealthy lifestyles which is also one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. Furthermore, type 2 diabetes is likely to be a very prevalent condition that will drive the development of immunoprotein diagnostic testing tools that involve the process of identifying the body's immunoprotein content. For instance, by 2030, the number of people with type 2 diabetes worldwide is expected to reach over 7070 per 100,000 [SP1] .

A few of the well-known industry leaders in immunoprotein diagnostic testing market that are profiled by Research Nester are Thermofisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A, Enzo Biochem, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, KSL Diagnostics Inc., KSL Beutner Laboratories.

Recent Development in the Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market

KSL Beutner Laboratories a global leader in immunologic testing announced the introduction of the first indirect immunofluorescence (IIF) serum blood test that has the capacity to significantly alter the realm of diagnosis and therapy, and enable patients to begin therapy more quickly. Additionally, IIF serum blood test can detect Laminin 332 which is most frequently observed in those who have mucous membrane pemphigoid.

