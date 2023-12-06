Baby Care Products Market Size to Surpass USD 331.92 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40%

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby care products market size was valued at USD 204.75 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 215.13 billion in 2022 to USD 331.92 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. Baby care products have been growing as they are the basic requirement for any baby. An increase in the number of newborn babies has given rise in demand for baby oil, baby shampoo, baby powder, diapers, baby wipes, baby seat and safety products, baby food, baby apparel, and baby toys. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Baby Care Products Market, 2023-2029.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Baby Care Products Market:

Honasa Consumer Private Limited (Mamaearth) (India)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Unilever plc (U.K.)

Essity AB (Sweden)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

The Himalaya Drug Company (India)

Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) (U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Innovation in Baby Food Products to Drive Product Expansion

Innovations in baby care products, which include different blends of fats and proteins is anticipated to drive the baby care products market growth. Increase in demand for high quality infant food products that provide the required nutrition for babies is driving the market growth. In March 2021, Danone, a French company, launched formula milk which will be sold in pre-measured tab format in the U.K. The new formula milk tabs dissolve easily, making it simple and convenient for mothers to feed babies.

However, use of chemicals in baby products makes them unsafe to use on infants. Using such harmful products can lead to various health problems, which is projected to obstruct market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/baby-care-products-market-104267

COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions in Supply Chain During Pandemic Led to Negative Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of supermarkets and hypermarkets due to restrictions. Blockages in the supply chain of personal care industry, international trade restrictions, and the closure of manufacturing facilities significantly lowered the product manufacturing and consumption rate globally. The pandemic negatively impacted the sales of major brands such as Johnsons & Johnsons, Procter & Gamble, and Kimberley Clark.

Segments

By Product Type

Cosmetic & Toiletries

Baby Food

Baby Safety & Convenience

Others

By End-user

Infants

Toddlers

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

the Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is poised to lead the baby care products market, having achieved a valuation of USD 67.32 billion in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the presence of highly populated countries like India and China. The market witnessed substantial growth in 2021, driven by the increasing pace of urbanization and heightened consumer spending.

Following closely, North America emerges as the second-fastest growing region in this market. This growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of comprehensive baby care kits encompassing items such as strollers, car seats, baby monitors, and safety gates. In the U.S. particularly, parents prioritize products that fulfill their babies' nutritional requirements.

Moreover, the European market is anticipated to experience noteworthy expansion. This growth trajectory is propelled by the presence of well-informed parents, particularly in countries like Germany, Italy, the U.K., and France, contributing significantly to market development.

Top Trends in the Global Baby Care Products Market:

Organic and Natural Products: Increasing demand for organic and natural baby care products due to growing health consciousness among parents, preferring safer and eco-friendly options.

Rapid growth in online sales channels for baby care products, driven by convenience, wider product availability, and ease of comparison shopping.

Introduction of innovative baby care items such as smart monitoring devices, sustainable diapers, and personalized skincare solutions tailored for infants and toddlers.

Rising awareness and emphasis on safety features in baby products, including BPA-free materials, non-toxic components, and hypoallergenic formulations.

Consumers showing a willingness to invest in premium and specialized baby care brands offering unique features, higher quality, and distinctive brand identities.

Emerging markets witnessing a surge in e-commerce adoption, providing access to a wider range of baby care products in regions where traditional retail infrastructure is limited.

Increasing focus on sustainability, leading to the development of eco-friendly packaging, recyclable materials, and brands committed to reducing their environmental footprint.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisition Strategies by Key Players to Develop Market Path

Key players have been focusing on collaboration and acquisition strategies enabling them to gain a competitive edge. In April 2022, ITC, an India-based brand, announced the acquisition of 10% of Blupin Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Later, the company owns the direct-to-consumer mother and baby platform Mylo. Through this acquisition, ITC desires to expand its presence in the baby care D2C market. Focus on growth strategies will help the consumers to gain and expand their consumer base.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope: Defined parameters of the study. Market Segmentation: Categorization of the market. Research Methodology: Approach used for gathering data. Definitions and Assumptions: Clarifications and presumptions made in the study.

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers: Factors propelling market growth. Market Restraints: Factors hindering market growth. Market Opportunities: Potential avenues for market expansion. Emerging Trends: Recent developments shaping the market.

Key Insights Overview of Parent/Related Markets: Understanding interconnected markets. Industry SWOT Analysis: Evaluation of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Pricing and Regulatory Analysis: Examination of pricing and regulations. Recent Industry Developments: Policies, partnerships, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions. Qualitative Analysis (COVID-19 Impact): Impact assessment of COVID-19. Supply chain challenges due to COVID-19. Potential opportunities arising from COVID-19. Global Baby Care Products Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast (2018-2029) Key Findings / Summary Market End-User Estimates and Forecast: By Product Type (Value): Baby Cosmetics & Toiletries Baby Food Baby Safety & Convenience Others By End-User (Value): Infants Toddlers By Sales Channel (Value): Online Offline By Region (Value): North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development

July 2022: Johnson & Johnson launched a new skin and hair care brand for babies called "Vivvi & Bloom". The brand is launching shampoo, body lotion, and body massage oil for babies and toddlers. The brand launched the products to meet the increasing need of millennial parents for their little ones.

