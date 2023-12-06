Mushroom Market Size to Reach 24.05 Million Tonnes by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mushroom market size was 14.35 million tonnes in 2020 and is projected to grow from 15.25 million tonnes in 2021 to 24.05 million tonnes in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.74% during the 2021-2028 period.

Mushrooms are nutritionally rich and possess selenium, vitamin D, potassium, and other beneficial ingredients. The rising health consciousness amongst the ever-increasing population is anticipated to boost nutritional food consumption, thereby boosting the market’s growth. The mushroom market has witnessed significant growth and diversification in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits, unique flavors, and culinary versatility of various mushroom varieties. Edible mushrooms, such as button, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms, have gained popularity for their rich umami taste and potential health benefits. The market has also been influenced by the rising trend of plant-based diets, as mushrooms serve as a popular meat substitute.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Mushroom Market, 2023-2028."

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.74% 2028 Value Projection USD 24.05 million tonnes Mushroom Market Size in 2020 USD 14.35 million tonnes Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 156 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Form

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Mushroom Market Drivers Rising Health Consciousness to Propel Consumption of High Nutritional Value Food to Fuel Growth Increasing Investments in R&D to Improve Commercial Cultivation to Offer Growth Opportunities

Segments-

Based on type, the market is categorized into oyster, shiitake, button, and others. On the basis of form, the market is segmented into canned, frozen, fresh, and dried. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage-

It assimilates the latest market trends influencing the market’s growth.

It assesses various growth drivers and restraints of the market.

It includes a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

It suggests innovative strategies to attain growth in the coming years.

It highlights the latest industry developments.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Health Consciousness to Boost Nutritional Food Consumption and Propel Market Growth

The growing health consciousness amongst the ever-increasing population is anticipated to boost the consumption of foods with low cholesterol and fat contents. Mushrooms are widely consumed by restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and households. They are rich in fiber and contain digestive enzymes that promote immunity and gut health. These nutritional attributes are expected to boost their consumption and bolster the global mushroom market growth.

The increasing investments in research and development activities to enhance commercial cultivation is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The rising international trade and cultivation of exotic varieties are likely to stimulate growth for the market.

Additionally, the production process is labor-intensive and accounts for almost a third of the overall production costs. This has enabled manufacturers to automate their production processes using robotics and hi-tech control systems. The escalating investments to automate the production is likely to fuel market growth in the coming years.

However, high operational costs may restrain the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact-

Positive Growth due to Strong Demand Among Retailers amid COVID-19

The global coronavirus pandemic has potentially boosted the consumption of nutritionally rich food products. The growing health consciousness amongst consumers in the wake of the pandemic has boosted the consumption of mushrooms and fostered the market growth. Additionally, the market has attracted significant investments during the pandemic to install hi-tech control systems and automate the production process. The consumers’ shift to online shopping is likely to complement the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Share due to High Product Consumption

Asia Pacific is estimated to acquire the largest mushroom market share during the forecast period. China is the largest edible fungus producer in the world. The increasing product consumption in India, Japan, and others, coupled with the rising adoption of modern production methods, is predicted to flourish in growth for the market.

Europe is predicted to gain prominent growth in the global market. The high demand for the product for medicinal purposes in Spain, the Netherlands, and the U.K. is projected to favor the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of automation and modern production methods is anticipated to fuel the growth in Europe.

North America is projected to gain lucrative growth during the forecast period. Major market players' adoption of modern production methods and favorable government initiatives are expected to boost market growth in North America.

South America is anticipated to gain significant growth due to rising processed food consumption and growing vegan lifestyle adoption.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Emphasize Mergers & Acquisitions to Amplify International Presence

The mushroom market comprises major industry players that emphasize mergers and acquisitions to amplify their international presence. They focus on extensive research and development activities for product innovation. For instance, in July 2020, Leap Foods launched its new mushroom blended burgers and sausages.

Key Industry Development-

March 2021: New Wave Holdings Corp., an investment issuer focused on the nutraceutical sector, announced the launch of its first functional mushroom products under the Way of Will brand. The company released the functional capsules and powder to the U.S. market.

