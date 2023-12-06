Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size To Exceed USD 896.91 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 17.34%

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size is to Grow from 181.23 Million in 2022 to USD 896.91 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.34% during the projected period.





The market for human milk oligosaccharides has grown as a result of its use as a substance in baby milk and healthy meals. These substances have properties that improve immune-mediated regulation, reduce inflammation, and improve the neurological development of newborns. The demand for these nutritious foods has increased as people's awareness of their health and desire to change their diets have increased. The market cannot expand nonetheless due to the high cost of production. HMOs are used by the human body as prebiotics, which support gut health. These encourage the development of bacteria, particularly those belonging to the genus Bifidobacterium, in the stomach, which increases metabolic activity. They can be used in a variety of food products, including pharmaceutical and therapeutic food as well as infant formula, thanks to the product's antibacterial protection and prebiotic. HMOs are complex sugars discovered in mother's milk that infants cannot digest but are crucial for the development of their immune systems and digestive systems. The expensive price and limited availability of human milk oligosaccharides led to the development of substitute sources, such as cow's milk and yeast-based human milk oligosaccharides, which are gaining popularity due to their similar efficacy and reduced cost.

COVID 19 Impact

The buying pattern changed as a result of the pandemic, with a stronger emphasis placed on health and wellness. HMOs, which are well-known for their potential advantages to the body's immune system and digestive system wellness, may have seen an increase in demand as a result of this shift in consumer preferences. During the pandemic, there were changes in the demand for infant formula, one of the main uses for HMOs. Hence, the decline in COVID-19 instances and the implementation of follow-up plans by government and non-governmental organizations are expected to fuel market expansion.

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (2' Fl, 3' Fl, 3' Sl, 6' Sl), By Concentration (Neutral, Acidic, Conjugated), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drug Store or Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Mono-brand Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel), By Application (Infant Formula, Dietary Supplement, Dairy, Bakery), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The acidic segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of concentration, the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) are segmented into neutral, acidic, and conjugated. Among these, the acidic segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Many studies focused on the health advantages of acidic HMOs have additionally had an impact on the development of innovative products that wanted to address specific baby health issues.

The drug store or pharmacy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is classified into hypermarkets & supermarkets, drug stores or pharmacies, mass merchandisers, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, and online sales channels. Among these, the drug store or pharmacy segment is expected to hold the largest pine-derived chemicals market share during the forecast period. This is explained by the fact that drugstore owners have prioritised convenience features such as longer shop hours and drive-through locations in order to attract and retain customers in the face of rising competition from mail-order retailers and supercenters. Europe is expected to dominate the global market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) due to increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of HMO in infant nutrition.

The infant formula segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market is classified into infant formula, dietary supplements, dairy, and bakery. Among these, the infant formula segment is expected to hold the largest share of the cold storage market during the forecast period. Human milk naturally contains HMOs, which are essential for a baby's immune system development, pathogen defense, and gut health. The demand for HMOs in infant formula and baby meals is driven by the desire to offer formula-fed infants equal health advantages. HMOs may have therapeutic uses, including lowering the risk of infections in premature infants and promoting gut health in people with digestive disorders, according to research on the topic.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 32.53% market share over the forecast. It has been developed in the Asia Pacific area, which includes countries like China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, and will dominate the market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMO). There has been a significant rise in the number of births each year in the region, which is home to massive populations like China and India.

Europe, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The lowest rate of breastfeeding is found in the United Kingdom, which can be attributed to a lack of investment in public health, a lack of knowledge about the health benefits of breast milk, and stigmas related to breastfeeding in public. The sector now has a great chance to enter the UK market. North America market is expected to register a substantial CAGR growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) Market include Nestlé S.A., Friesland Campina Domo, ZuChemInc., Prolacta Bioscience, Abbott Laboratories, BioGaia AB, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Inbiose N, Jennewein Biotechnologies GmbH, HMO Bioengineering, Evonik Industries AG and Other Key Vendors.

Key Market Developments

In November 2022, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd (Kyowa Hakko Bio), a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings), completed a human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) production plant at its Thai subsidiary, Thai Kyowa Biotechnologies Co, Ltd.

In January 2022, PREBILAC, BASF's brand of 2'-FL, was approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) as a prebiotic ingredient, making it the first and only 2'-FL ingredient to get TGA clearance.

