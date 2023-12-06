Cognaize Launches “Hybrid Minds: Unlocking The Power of AI + IQ” Podcast to Explore the Convergence of AI and Human Expertise

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognaize , the intelligent document processing (IDP) company powered by its proprietary hybrid intelligence technology, today announced the launch of “Hybrid Minds,” a podcast that explores the synergies of artificial and human intelligence with some of the brightest minds at the world’s most innovative companies.



With technology evolving at an unprecedented pace, “Hybrid Minds” offers a unique exploration into the convergence of artificial intelligence and human expertise. Vahe Andonians, founder, chief technology officer, and chief product officer of Cognaize, dives into discussions with industry leaders and innovators that explore the new era where innovation is unbounded, driven by human ingenuity and the unknown power of AI.

Current and upcoming guests on the podcast include:

Phillip Wehn, Vice President of Innovation and Venture Building, Siemens

Jan Tallinn, Founder of Skype and Kazaa

Alex Singla, Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company and Global Leader of QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey

Beena Ammanath, Global Head of Deloitte AI Institute, and Lara Abrash, Chair, Deloitte, US

Joseph Drambarean, Chief Product Officer and CTO, Trovata



“While I have dedicated 15 years to developing AI-focused solutions, the last 12 months have produced unprecedented innovation and interest in the market, particularly in financial services, resulting in equal parts excitement, confusion, and fear,” said Andonians. “Cognaize created this podcast to address these issues head-on with some of the brightest minds in the industry, and the discussions will bring much-needed clarity and insights to anyone who has a professional or personal interest in tracking one of the most important developments in human history.”

Named to the 2023 CB Insights’ Fintech 100, Cognaize is the first and only IDP solution to use hybrid intelligence to deliver on the promise of AI for financial services. It combines sophisticated financial models that have been trained on over 1.3 million financial documents, including loan applications, SEC filings, ESG-related documents, bank statements, presentations, or trustee reports, with human “experts in the loop” throughout the document automation process. Cognaize is designed from the ground up to address complex challenges for data scientists and deliver immediate efficiency to financial analysts.

Hybrid Minds is available for subscription on a number of podcast and video channels, including YouTube , Spotify , and Apple Podcasts .

About Cognaize

Cognaize is an AI-driven IDP solutions company powered by hybrid intelligence for financial services organizations to drive continuous improvement and make transformative decisions that result in an ever-better business. Powered by Cognaize’s sophisticated financial AI models, which have been trained on over 1.3 million documents, and each customer’s proprietary data, AI models, and financial experts, Cognaize is the first company to deliver a complete AI solution integrated into the daily operations of business and data science teams, bringing the promise of AI to financial services firms. For more information, please visit www.cognaize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .