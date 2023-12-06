Parsons Wins 2023 National Design-Build Merit Award

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company received the Design Build Institution of America’s (DBIA) 2023 National Design-Build Merit Award for their work on Texas Department of Transportation’s State Highway (SH) 249. Parsons, as a subcontractor to Williams Brothers Construction Company, served as lead design engineer for the $607.5M major highway expansion project, which included the design, construction, and the potential for capital maintenance of two segments.



“Parsons and Williams Brothers set a new standard for design build projects throughout the state of Texas,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “This extension improved mobility and safety while delivering infrastructure that supports regional growth and meets both current and future demands.”

The SH 249 extension is a new, 24-mile-long limited access toll road in Montgomery and Grimes counties, northwest of Houston, Texas. The project connects a new toll road to the south for the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority, more efficiently links these suburban communities with other regional roadways, enhances mobility and safety, and responds to population growth and residential development in this area. This project also provides a more direct link between Houston and Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

The team implemented multiple innovations and processes that effected project success. Substantial completion was achieved nine months ahead of the contract date.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/road-highway/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1 980.253.9781

Lexus.White@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.com