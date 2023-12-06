Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market To Reach USD 5.1 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.1 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The market for acute myeloid leukemia cancer treatment is growing due to the increasing number of cases and rising awareness about the disease. Pharmaceutical companies are investing more in research and development, leading to the development of advanced therapies. The demand for advanced therapeutics is also driving market growth.



The incidence of acute myeloid leukemia is influenced by various factors such as unhealthy lifestyle, high alcohol consumption, genetic mutations, and previous exposure to radiation and chemotherapies. These factors increase the risk of developing acute myeloid leukemia, particularly in patients with a weakened immune system. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation, as cancer-prone patients are more susceptible to the virus, which in turn increases their risk of developing acute myeloid leukemia.

The market for treating acute myeloid leukemia is limited due to the high cost of therapies such as chemotherapy, stem cell transplantations, and supportive drugs. Additionally, traditional AML therapies are causing drug resistance and disease progression. The elderly population, who are more prone to AML, are also limited in their ability to tolerate complex treatments.

Segmentation Overview:

The global acute myeloid leukemia market has been segmented into treatment, end-user, and region. Chemotherapy dominates the leukemia treatment market, with drugs like cytarabine being extensively used. Hospitals are the primary source of treatment due to the assurance of experienced doctors.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report Highlights:

The global acute myeloid leukemia market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2032.

Leukemia is a type of cancer that originates in the blood cells. Specifically, it starts in the bone marrow, where abnormal blood cells are produced. Acute myeloid leukemia is a type of leukemia that can rapidly spread to other parts of the body.

North America holds a large market share due to the rising incidences of acute myeloid leukemia and increased investments in advanced therapies.

Some prominent players in the acute myeloid leukemia market report include AstraZeneca PLC, AbbVie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- AstraZeneca has partnered with Absci Corporation to develop an AI-designed antibody for cancer treatment in a deal worth up to $247 million.

- The Baxter International Foundation and UNICEF are collaborating to improve Egypt's access to safe water and sanitation.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Segmentation:

By Treatment: Chemotherapy, targeted therapy, stem transplant

By End-user: Hospital, specialty clinics, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

