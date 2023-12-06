Freight Trucking Market Size to Grow Worth USD 3446.00 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freight trucking market size stood at USD 2576.99 billion in 2022. The market revenue is predicted to increase from USD 2656.87 billion in 2023 to USD 3446.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growing usage of freight trucking services to shift products from delivery points to end user or customer destinations is driving market expansion. These trucks are heavy vehicles that are highly preferred as a way for other transport modes, including air transport, inland waterway transport, maritime transport, and rail transport. An increase in global trading activities is also boosting the freight trucking solution demand. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Freight Trucking Market, 2023-2030.”

Drivers & Restraints-

Rapid Adoption of Zero-emission and Energy-efficient Vehicles to Accelerate Market Growth

Growing preference for zero-emission, energy or fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the freight trucking service demand. The emergence of stringent emission standards is pushing service providers to adopt a new generation of clean energy vehicles, including fuel-cell electric vehicles and battery electric vehicles. An increase in fossil fuel prices due to its shortage has also boosted the usage of electric trucks. Market growth is attributed to the increasing emphasis on partnerships with other companies by logistics service providers to meet the electrified vehicle demand. Growing adoption of clean energy technology by key service suppliers and a rise in electrification investments by some of the national governing institutions due to its environmental benefits are the key factors propelling market development.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/freight-trucking-market-105069

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 3.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 3446.00 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 2656.87 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2021 No. of Pages 162





Competitive Landscape-

DHL Offers Several Services to maintain Its Dominance in the Global Market

A logistics company based in Germany, Deutsche Post AG (DHL) provides several services, including international express mail solutions, document and parcel shipping services, air, ocean, road, and rail freight, warehouse services, and transportation management. The business conducts activities in more than 200 countries and distributes 1,818,000,000 parcels each year.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/freight-trucking-market-105069

Segments-

Increasing Demand for Dry Vans due to their Versatility Fostered Segment Expansion

By truck type, the market is divided into refrigerated truck, tanker, dry van, and flatbed.

The dry van segment led the freight trucking market share. Increasing demand for dry vans due to their versatility is driving segment growth. These vans can ship a variety of products, such as consumer goods, electronics, furniture, groceries, and more.

Surging Need for Rapid Logistics Solutions in the Agriculture Sector Boosted Segment Expansion

In terms of end user, the market is segregated into automobiles, machinery, apparels & footwears, pharmaceutical products, retail, electronics, petrochemicals, agriculture, building materials, and others.

The agriculture segment commanded the global market. The increasing need for quick and timely logistics solutions for agricultural products is driving the segment growth. Growing preference for various trucks from many food product companies to supply raw materials to their production facilities efficiently is enhancing segment expansion.

Segmentation By Truck Type



Refrigerated Truck

Tanker

Dry Van

Flatbed By End User Automobiles

Machinery

Apparels & Footwears

Pharmaceutical Products

Retail

Electronics

Petrochemicals

Agriculture

Building Materials

Others





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/freight-trucking-market-105069

Regional Insights-

Increasing Demand for Green Logistics Solutions to Augment Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to lead the market over the projected period. Increasing adoption of green logistics solutions due to a rise in environmental concerns is driving the market growth in the region.

Europe and the Rest of the World also witnessed market expansion. Market growth in these regions is driven by rapid expansion in road transportation due to a rise in e-commerce platforms and increased port expansion.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Quick Buy - Freight Trucking Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105069

A list of prominent Freight Trucking manufacturers operating in the global market:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (U.S.)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (U.S.)

FedEx Corporation (U.S.)

Deutsche Post AG (DHL) (Germany)

Kuehne+Nagel International AG. (Switzerland)

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Denmark)

Schenker AG (Germany)

Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. (Japan)

Landstar System Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

DSV Solutions (Denmark)

COVID-19 Impact:

Restrictions in Transportation and Logistics Facilities amid the Pandemic Impeded Market Growth

The coronavirus pandemic restricted the freight trucking market growth. Restrictions in transportation and on logistics facilities due to the outbreak hampered demand for freight trucking services. Due to exit limitations in specific countries, top market participants witnessed variability in shifting products. Supply-demand imbalances amid the pandemic hindered logistics operations and restrained the market expansion.

However, freight trucking solution providers are focusing on enhancing the supply chain network to conquer the pandemic effects.

Notable Industry Development:

• June 2023: A well-established freight forwarder, Morgan Cargo, which is based in South Africa, the U.K., and Kenya with a great emphasis on the transportation of perishable goods, was acquired by Kuehne+Nagel. This acquisition will expand Kuehne+Nagel's perishables logistics service offerings while enhancing connectivity for customers to and from South Africa, the U.K., and Kenya, which includes innovative cold chain services.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/freight-trucking-market-105069

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Trend Porters Five Forces Analysis COVID-19 Impact

Global Freight Trucking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Refrigerated Truck Tanker Dry Van Flatbed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Automobiles Machinery Apparels & Footwears Pharmaceutical Products Retail Electronics Petrochemicals Agriculture Building materials Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Rest of the world

North America Freight Trucking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Refrigerated Truck Tanker Dry Van Flatbed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Automobiles Machinery Apparels & Footwears Pharmaceutical Products Retail Electronics Petrochemicals Agriculture Building materials Others Market Analysis – By Country

U.S.

By End User

Canada

By End User

Mexico

By End User

Europe Freight Trucking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Refrigerated Truck Tanker Dry Van Flatbed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Automobiles Machinery Apparels & Footwears Pharmaceutical Products Retail Electronics Petrochemicals Agriculture Building materials Others Market Analysis – By Country

U.K.

By End User

Germany

By End User

France

By End User

Rest of Europe

By End User

Asia pacific Freight Trucking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Refrigerated Truck Tanker Dry Van Flatbed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Automobiles Machinery Apparels & Footwears Pharmaceutical Products Retail Electronics Petrochemicals Agriculture Building materials Others Market Analysis – By Country

China

By End User

Japan

By End User

India

By End User

South Korea

By End User

Rest of Asia Pacific

By End User

Rest of the World Freight Trucking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Truck Type Refrigerated Truck Tanker Dry Van Flatbed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Automobiles Machinery Apparels & Footwears Pharmaceutical Products Retail Electronics Petrochemicals Agriculture Building materials Others



Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2027

Clutch Disc Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2026

Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Low Speed Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Automotive ECall Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Automotive V2X Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Car Digital Video Recorder Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Vacuum Truck Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Bus Rapid Transit Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Autonomous Cars Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245