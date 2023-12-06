ENVY Extends Partnership with Avid to Streamline Post-Production Workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full-service post-production facility ENVY has signed a multi-year subscription and support contract with media systems integrator Jigsaw24 Media to extend its relationship with Avid® and supply its facilities with Avid’s state-of-the-art video editing and storage capabilities.



The deal will provide ENVY’s five London facilities with the latest Avid Media Composer | Enterprise™ video editing software and Avid NEXIS® F-Series storage engines. It will enable ENVY editing teams to increase efficiency through powerful, time-saving AI-driven tools, collaborate from anywhere, and gain the flexibility to scale their offering as demand increases.

ENVY co-founder Natascha Cadle explains, “Our technical setup is second to none, with our editors demanding leading-edge technology to power their creativity. Continuing our journey with Avid shows our commitment to providing our clients and editing teams with the industry’s best and latest functionality.”

ENVY Technical Operations Director Jai Cave adds, "We are thrilled to continue our long-term relationship with Avid, who have been a great partner since ENVY started. Avid’s unwavering commitment to the professional market and their long-term technical strategy gave us the confidence to sign a multi-year deal. We look forward to continuing to work with the Avid team."

Opened in 2006, ENVY is a full service, end-to-end post-production facility, working across projects including documentary, entertainment, factual entertainment, scripted and shortform. Priding itself as the most decorated post firm in the history of the Broadcast Awards, it delivers countless projects that fill TV schedules every day for clients across the world.

Avid Media Composer | Enterprise enables post-production and broadcast teams to increase efficiency through a streamlined, user-centric experience. When combined with Avid NEXIS storage, editors can work from anywhere and get the same access to media, workflow, and user experience as if they were editing in the studio.

Avid NEXIS is the media industry’s most comprehensive and reliable shared storage solution, offering flexible, scalable storage tiering on premises and in the cloud. Optimized and powered by Avid NEXIS | VFS™ (virtual file system) software to accelerate media production, it enables teams of hundreds to collaborate easily, efficiently, and securely across flash, online, nearline, and archive storage.

Avid’s Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner adds, “With a reputation as one of the industry’s leading post houses, ENVY has been a longstanding customer of Avid for more than 10 years. We’re delighted to continue our relationship to help provide them with world-class editing facilities through our channel partners at Jigsaw24 Media.”

Jigsaw24 Managing Director Jason Cowan says: “During the time we’ve worked with ENVY, the industry has moved from analogue to digital workflows and from on-prem to hybrid-cloud and software-as-a-service solutions - and our role as a media systems integrator has evolved accordingly. This new contract is a testament to the value that our team’s expertise continues to provide to post houses and the trust that ENVY places in our support services. We’re looking forward to working with the ENVY team over the next five years and beyond.”

About Jigsaw24 Media

Jigsaw24 Media is a specialist division of Jigsaw24 and provides services and technology solutions to the media and entertainment, education and corporate sectors. It’s the only UK-based company of its kind that has in-house system integration capabilities, and is Avid’s 2022 top video reseller for EMEA/ANZ. Jigsaw24 Media’s team of industry-recognised experts design, deliver, integrate and support end-to-end solutions for some of the nation’s biggest broadcasters and facilities and the company has provided ENVY with technology, integration and support services for over a decade.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, Avid NEXIS | VFS, Media Composer, and Media Composer | Enterprise are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

