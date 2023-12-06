Battery Test Equipment Market Size [2023-2030] Exhibits 5.0% CAGR to Reach USD 739.8 Million by 2030 | Battery Test Equipment Industry Report 2023

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery test equipment market size was valued at USD 503.6 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 525.3 million in 2023 to USD 739.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The global battery test equipment market is booming due to the rapid growth of electric vehicles and evolving battery technologies. Supportive government policies, resource constraints, and research advancements drive innovation and growth opportunities for battery test equipment manufacturers.

Key Industry Development

May 2023: NI introduces a software-defined battery lab solution tailored for electric vehicle battery validation, encompassing the entire sustainable battery lifecycle from R&D to production, validation, second manufacturing, and recycling.

List of Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Arbin Instruments (U.S.) Chroma Ate Inc. (Taiwan) National Instruments (U.S.) Ametek Inc. (U.S.) Megger (U.S.) Neware Battery Testers (China) Cadex Electronics Inc. (Canada) Hioki (Japan) Midtronics (U.S.) DIGATRON (Germany)



Drivers and Restraints

Government Initiatives and Post-Pandemic EV Demand Fuel the Market Expansion

Government regulations, subsidies, and increased consumer demand for electric vehicles post-pandemic are boosting the market growth. The demand for smart testing solutions, advanced software, and centralized data storage in battery testing is driving market revenue and growth in the battery test equipment industry.

However, the battery test equipment market growth could be limited due to low investments and high costs of battery testing equipment.

Segments:

Compact Battery Requirements Drive Stationary Test Equipment as the Leading Product

By product type, the market is split into stationary and portable. Increasing demand for efficient batteries has driven lithium-ion battery usage in electric drive units, spurring the demand for cells and modules. Compact batteries require precise testing, elevating stationary test equipment as the dominant product type growing with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Cell Testing Segment Ascends Owing to Surge in Production of Electric Battery Cells

By function type, the market is trifurcated into cell testing, module testing, and pack testing. The cell testing segment held the largest market share in 2022. The segment’s growth is driven by the escalating production of electric battery cells and growth opportunities for electronic goods sectors.

Automotive Industry's Growth Driven by Lithium Battery Demand in Mobility Solutions

By application, the market is segregated into automotive, industrial, electronics & telecommunication, medical, grid & renewable energy, and others (logistics). Growing demand for lithium batteries in mobility, driven by e-commerce growth and intelligent mobility solutions due to higher oil prices and potential savings, dominates the use of test equipment in the automotive industry.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market Share amidst Involvement of Small Players

Asia Pacific is projected to significantly expand its battery test equipment market share due to increasing involvement of small players offering battery testing services and features. The region's market share is further boosted by rising competence and global electric vehicle demand in the compact to mid-range segments.

The North America market is growing due to strong EV and energy storage demand, supported by safety standards and renewable battery initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

Intricate Test Offerings Expand Market Potential as Prominent Participants Leverage Organic Sales Strategies

Prominent participants in the market command a substantial market share, driven by their robust organic sales strategies. The availability of intricate test offerings is broadening the market's potential. Additionally, market players provide resilient and trustworthy testing solutions, elevating the demand for complex battery test equipment. Moreover, these entities are pursuing agile product diversification approaches to extend sales and global outreach, effectively expanding the market share.

