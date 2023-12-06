CCC, Marathon to deliver more military-grade watches to U.S. DoD

OTTAWA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded another contract by the United States Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) to supply all terrain, precision wrist watches manufactured by Marathon Watch (Marathon) to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Aviation (DLA Aviation).







Founded in 1939, Marathon designs and manufactures original military grade watches, stopwatches, clocks, chronometers, and scientific instruments, including optical equipment for armed forces in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, and other allied governments.

Marathon has partnered with CCC for decades and together have delivered over $5 million (CAD) in products that combine military grade durability with precision engineering. In addition to supplying watches to DLA Aviation, Marathon has supplied measuring and controlling devices to DLA Land and Maritime, ACC Detroit, Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command and the Federal Acquisition Service.

CCC is the Canadian designated contracting authority for purchases over USD $250,000 by the U.S. DoD. Through its free U.S. DoD Prime Contractor service, CCC partners with Canadian businesses like Marathon Watch to supply the U.S. DoD with made-in-Canada solutions. To learn more, contact the CCC team.

Quotes

“CCC is pleased to continue supporting Marathon Watch in supplying their world-class precision wrist watches to the U.S. military.” – Diane Montambault, VP of Operations, CCC.

“Marathon Watch Company is proud to work with CCC to deliver military-grade timepieces for U.S. DoD personnel seeking reliability and performance.” – Mitchell Wein, President, Marathon Watch Company.



About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada’s designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.

