King Palm Collabs with Social Media Cannabis Influencer, Koala Puffs

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes crowned her “the Queen of cannabis content,” making it a royal match between leading social media cannabis influencer and entrepreneur Koala Puffs and King Palm to roll out the company’s brand-new Apricot King-Size Hemp Cones. The partnership represents the first hemp cone collaboration for the original all-natural palm leaf wrap smoking company, adding a new flavor to its popular line of sustainable products, as well as the company’s first collaboration with a female cannabis influencer.

King Palm is expanding their large range of cones with a line of flavored hemp cones. These King-Sized apricot cones are pre-rolled with hemp paper and include a pre-installed flavored filter tip embedded with a terpene capsule to activate the flavor. Each coffin box holds three 3.4-inch (109mm) cones, along with a signature bamboo packing stick to assist with packing your legal herbs.

One of the most prominent cannabis-focused content creators and influencers in the world, Koala Puffs (a.k.a. Ukrainian-born émigré Anjela) is a social media cannabis influencer and entrepreneur who now makes her home in Los Angeles. With close to one million followers, she has become a trusted personality with product reviews and tutorials as well as cannabis-based comedy skits. She has her own cannabis and CBD line, monthly subscription boxes, and a breadth of accessories for the smoking aficionado.

“Partnering with King Palm is like a natural next step in my journey to bring quality and authenticity to the cannabis community. Together, we're rolling up innovation, sustainability, and our shared love for an elevated smoking experience. Get ready to enjoy every puff!” - Koala Puffs.

“King Palm is honored to support women in the cannabis industry, especially entrepreneurs, through this partnership with Koala Puffs and others in the future,” said King Palm Co-Founder Brandon Puett. “Her engaging personality and passion as a creator resonates with King Palm’s own mission to offer consumers a range of innovative products to enhance their lifestyle.”

About King Palm

King Palm is a pioneer in the smoke shop industry, committed to providing consumers with high-quality, all-natural products that prioritize sustainability and a superior smoking experience. With celebrity collaborations and a range of innovative offerings, including palm leaf wraps, goji wraps, tobacco sheets, lotus cones, rose rolls, and the highly acclaimed Suga Punch Blunt Roll, King Palm is dedicated to redefining smoking culture.





Media Contact

Lara Miller

Firecracker PR

lara@firecrackerpr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 705



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58dec2ba-e0ea-4cc2-b359-7c8fee6de733

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc819c56-eb9d-4c02-b884-4dc114021664