Electric Lunch Box Market is Set to Top US$ 1.66 Billion with a 4.3% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR

Rockville , Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, the global Electric Lunch Box Market was valued at US$ 1.09 billion in 2023, with a year-on-year growth of 4.2% in 2022. The projections indicate a steady increase in the sales of electric lunch boxes worldwide, with an expected CAGR of 4.3%, leading to a market valuation of US$ 1.66 billion by 2033.

The electric lunch box, also known as a heated lunch box or electric food warmer, is a portable device designed for heating and storing food. It has become popular due to its convenience for people who want to enjoy warm, freshly cooked meals while on the go. These lunch boxes are made with high-quality insulation materials that effectively retain heat. Some models come with temperature control settings, allowing users to adjust the heat levels according to their preferences or specific food requirements.

Key Segments of Electric Lunch Box Industry Research Report

By Type By Price Range By Raw Material By Distribution Channel By Region Grid Lunch Boxes

Container Lunch Boxes Below US$ 10

US$ 10 to 25

US$ 26 to 50

Above US$ 50 Stainless Steel

Plastic Offline

Online North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The report is characterized by compactness and lightweight design, electric lunch boxes are easily transportable, resembling traditional lunch boxes or bento boxes, complete with handles or straps. Manufacturing materials primarily include plastic and stainless steel, with the latter gaining traction over plastic options.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global electric lunch box market is valued at US$ 1.09 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for electric lunch boxes is predicted to increase at 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 1.66 billion by 2033-end.

Sales of electric lunch boxes in the United States are projected to reach US$ 309.92 million by 2033.

The German electric lunch box market is forecasted to reach US$ 152.47 million by 2033.

Demand for electric lunch boxes in Japan is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The online platforms are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of stainless steel electric lunch boxes are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033. Renowned for its durability and resistance to corrosion, rust, and staining, stainless steel ensures longevity and resilience. Its non-toxic nature makes it a safe choice, avoiding the leaching of harmful chemicals into food. Furthermore, stainless steel electric lunch boxes contribute to environmental sustainability as a recyclable material.

The exceptional heat retention properties of stainless steel electric lunch boxes maintain food warmth for extended periods, catering to those who prefer delayed meals or need to keep food warm until lunchtime. Efficient heat retention not only benefits users but also aids in minimizing energy consumption.

Challenges to Electric Lunch Box Sales Growth:

“Availability of Alternatives Such as Normal Steel Lunch Boxes”

Despite the safety and longevity assurances of electric lunch boxes, sales face potential challenges from alternatives like traditional steel, plastic, or glassware tiffin boxes. These substitutes offer cost-effective options that also maintain meal temperatures to some extent. Microwave-safe lunch boxes further provide convenience, posing potential hindrances to the electric lunch box market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1.66 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 60 Tables No. of Figures 163 Figures



Regional Analysis

“Reusable, Convenient, & Sustainable Appeal Drives Preference”

The United States electric lunch box sales are anticipated to reach US$ 309.92 million by 2033. The appeal lies in the convenience of reheating or cooking without requiring a microwave or stove, catering to individuals with limited kitchen access. With a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, electric lunch boxes offer a reusable and sustainable solution, aligning with the trend of reducing waste and promoting eco-friendliness.

“Manufacturing & Engineering Expertise Fuels New Product Launches”

The German market is expected to grow to US$ 152.47 million by 2033, driven by increasing demand for electric lunch boxes that cater to the needs of city dwellers who require portable and convenient meal heating solutions. Germany's renowned manufacturing and engineering expertise plays a significant role in producing electric lunch boxes with high-quality components, durability, and precision engineering. The country's reputation for reliable products has a positive impact on the rising sales of electric lunch boxes.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the electric lunch box market prioritize innovation by introducing low-power consumption and battery-operated lunch boxes. These products are conveniently connectable to USB ports in cars and prove ideal for travel, especially during short trips.

In February 2020, Kobwa unveiled a new electric lunch box capable of not only heating food but also steaming and cooking complete meals, showcasing the industry's commitment to continual innovation.

