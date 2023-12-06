Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size [2023-2028] worth USD 8.70 Billion by 2028 | Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report 2023

Pune, India, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.97 billion in 2021 to USD 8.70 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.7% over the estimated period. The coronavirus had a dramatic effect on global businesses and manufacturing hubs. However, the progressive shift towards automation during the pandemic has created lucrative opportunities for the autonomous mobile robot’s market. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, Forecast 2021-2028”.

Industry Development:

ForwardX Robotics introduced a wide range of AMRs under its Max robotics range to provide automated material handling solutions within production and warehousing facilities.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 23.7% 2028 Value Projection 8.70 billion Base Year 2020 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size in 2020 1.67 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By End-User, By Region

Launch of Seegrid’s Palion Autonomous Mobile Robot Product Line to Amplify Growth

Seegrid Corporation, a major leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling automation solution, announced the introduction of the Seegrid Palion AMR product family, representing its latest line of mobile robots that uniquely provide automated material flow—increasing throughput productivity, improving employee and facility safety, reducing labor and operation costs, and driving continuous improvement. The Palion is the new label for all its new and forthcoming autonomous mobile robots, as the company continues to build upon record-breaking growth. Seegrid Corporation launched an all-new Palion Pallet Truck with enhanced pallet staging and auto-charging capabilities. Furthermore, the launch of Palion Pallet Truck Series 8 is expected to create opportunities for autonomous mobile robots owing to its enhanced features and functionality. Moreover,

the new pallet truck includes lane staging capabilities—autonomously identifying, building, and depleting lanes for precise, efficient pick-up and drop-off of palletized goods. It also features Auto-Charge, which removes a costly and dangerous human touchpoint and boosts productivity by automating the scheduling, dispatch, and charging to keep operations running 24/7.

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased Demand for Automation:

The pandemic highlighted the importance of automation in maintaining business continuity, especially in industries like e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing. The need for contactless operations and social distancing measures has driven businesses to adopt automation technologies, including AMRs, to streamline processes.

Report Coverage:

It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market is characterized by dynamic interactions among key industry players, each striving to establish a dominant position in this rapidly evolving sector.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Material Handling Systems. (United States)

Fetch Robotics, Inc. (United States)

IAM Robotics (United States)

NextShift Robotics (United States)

Stanley Robotics (United States)

Robotnik. (Spain)

SESTO Robotics. (Singapore)

HAHN Robotics GmbH (Germany)

Vecna Robotics (United Kingdom)

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (England)

SoftBank Robotics (Paris)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Definition, By Segment

1.2. Research Methodology/Approach

1.3. Data Sources

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

3.2. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

3.3. Impact of COVID-19

4. Competition Landscape

4.1. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

4.3. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2020

5. Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2017-2028

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. By Equipment Type (USD)

5.2.1. Loaders

5.2.2. Trucks

5.2.3. Bolters

5.2.4. Drills

5.2.5. Others (Feeder Breakers, Haulage Systems, etc.)

5.3. By Mining Method (USD)

5.3.1. Longwall Mining

5.3.2. Room and Pillar Mining

5.3.3. Blast Mining

5.3.4. Others (Sublevel Caving, etc.)

5.4. By Application (USD)

5.4.1. Coal Mining

5.4.2. Metal Mining

5.4.3. Mineral Mining

5.5. By Region (USD)

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Middle East and Africa

5.5.5. Latin America

Continued….

